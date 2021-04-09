Ericsson partners TCS to digitally transform R&D

IT services major Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) has partnered with Ericsson to help the telecom gear maker build and operate its cloud-based R&D digital workplace.

Ericsson has been at the forefront of innovation and continues to evolve next-generation network architectures to stay ahead of the curve.

It chose TCS as its partner for its R&D environment transformation initiative that will enable anytime-anywhere secured access and automated availability of the development environment for Ericsson's global R&D teams, a statement said.

TCS will leverage its strong contextual knowledge of Ericsson's R&D and IT environments coupled with expertise in automation and cloud technologies to support globally distributed teams with on-demand, zero-touch and remote provisioning, it added.

Further, TCS is launching a 24/7 Command Centre at Hyderabad, India.

This new command centre - powered by the TCS' Business 4.0 thought leadership framework and its unique Machine First Delivery Model (MFDM) based automation, will help accelerate Ericsson's R&D and product development environment.

The autonomous provisioning, configuration and plans for self-healing of the development environment align with Ericsson's ambition to create a world-class R&D environment for its engineers.

''We take pride in partnering with Ericsson in this strategic R&D workplace transformation, which further strengthens the long-standing relationship between our two organisations. Engineering environments are very complex with heterogeneous infrastructure, specialised tools and demand for customised engineering services, making it challenging to digitally transform such environments,'' V Rajanna, Global Head (Technology Business Unit) at TCS, said.

TCS will leverage its contextual knowledge and deep industry expertise in digital transformations to help Ericsson in this journey, he added.

