Business highlights

Following are the top business stories at 1920 hours: DEL49 BIZ-VACCINE-JOHNSON In talks with Indian govt for clinical trial of single shot vaccine: Johnson & Johnson New Delhi: Global healthcare major Johnson & Johnson is in discussions with the Indian government to begin a clinical trial of its single-dose COVID-19 vaccine in the country, the company said on Friday.

DEL53 BIZ-LD STOCKS Sensex snaps 3-day winning streak as RIL, banks slide; logs weekly loss Mumbai: Market benchmarks nursed losses on Friday after three days of gains as the unabated rise in COVID-19 cases and localised lockdowns prompted investors to unwind bets in banking, finance and infra counters. DEL65 BIZ-LD RUPEE Rupee logs 5th straight session loss, down 15 paise at 74.73 against USD Mumbai: The rupee depreciated by another 15 paise against the US dollar to register its fifth loss in a row on Friday, facing headwinds on the economy front due to rising COVID-19 cases.

DEL64 BIZ-RBI-FOREX RESERVES Forex reserves drop by USD 2.415 bn to USD 576.869 bn Mumbai: The country's foreign exchange reserves declined by USD 2.415 billion to stand at USD 576.869 billion in the week ended April 2, RBI data showed on Friday. DCM32 BIZ-INDIA-FUEL-DEMAND India's fuel consumption contracts 9.1 pc in FY21; first since 1998-99 New Delhi: India's fuel demand contracted by a massive 9.1 per cent in the financial year ended March 31, the first in more than two decades, as a stringent lockdown imposed to curb the spread of the pandemic pummelled economic activity, government data showed on Friday.

DCM28 BIZ-FERTILISER-SUBSIDY Govt keeps nutrient-based subsidy for P&K fertilisers unchanged for FY22 New Delhi: The Centre on Friday kept the nutrient-based subsidy rates unchanged for phosphatic and potassic (P&K) fertilisers for the current 2021-22 fiscal till further orders. DCM23 BIZ-BSE-NSE-TRADE Trade cautiously in over 300 illiquid stocks: BSE, NSE to investors New Delhi: To safeguard interests of investors, leading stock exchanges BSE and NSE have asked their trading members to take extra caution while trading in over 300 illiquid stocks.

DCM10 BIZ-FERTILISER-MRP Centre directs fertiliser firms not to hike MRP of non-urea fertilisers; sell at old rates New Delhi: The Centre on Friday directed fertiliser companies not to increase the maximum retail price (MRP) of non-urea fertilisers such as DAP and asked them to sell at old rates.

DCM24 BIZ-EMBASSY-BLACKSTONE Embassy group in talks with Blackstone to sell warehouse biz for Rs 1,800 cr enterprise value New Delhi: Realty firm Embassy group is in the advanced stage of talks with global investment firm Blackstone to sell its warehousing and industrial parks business at an enterprise value of around Rs 1,800 crore, sources said.

DEL40 BIZ-GOLD-PRICE Gold climbs Rs 97; silver declines Rs 275 New Delhi: Gold prices gained Rs 97 to Rs 46,257 per 10 gram in the national capital on Friday supported by rupee depreciation, according to HDFC Securities.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)