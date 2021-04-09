Left Menu

India's exports rise by 297 per cent in first week of April

India's goods exports posted a 297.2 per cent increase (year-on-year) in the first seven days of this fiscal to $6.79 billion and by 8.42 per cent (YoY) over the corresponding period of 2019-20.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 09-04-2021 23:09 IST | Created: 09-04-2021 23:09 IST
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI

India's goods exports posted a 297.2 per cent increase (year-on-year) in the first seven days of this fiscal to $6.79 billion and by 8.42 per cent (YoY) over the corresponding period of 2019-20. Imports in the first week of 2021-22 (April 1-7) increased 244.2 per cent to $ 9.66 billion and decreased by 0.65 per cent (YoY) over 2019-20 during the week.

The data showed that the export of engineering goods showed an increase of 209.65 per cent (YoY) over 2020-21 and of 8.4 per cent YoY over 2019-20. Exports of gems and jewellery and petroleum products also increased.

The US and China accounted for most of the rise in exports during the seven-day period. The imports included petroleum crude and products and electronic goods. UAE and China accounted for a large part of the increase in imports

The data showed that some of the increase was offset by the decrease in imports of silver, fertilisers, crude and newsprint. The country's exports and imports in April last year were impacted by the situation created by COVID-19. (ANI)

