Ircon provides cold chain equipment for COVID-19 vaccination programme

Government-owned engineering and construction major Ircon International has said it came forward to support Covid-19 vaccination programmes by adding cold chain equipment under its corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiative. Ircon has supplied 44-deep freezers and one walk-in freezer to the Department of Health and Family Welfare for enhancement of medical services and also contributed Rs 20 crore to the PM-CARES Fund.

"IRCON believes in building nation. Needless to say that this CSR initiative is directly related to economic growth of the country," said Chairman and Managing Director S K Chaudhary. "The more opportunities and support we create to these underprivileged sections of society, we can build a better nation," he said.

Ircon International is a Miniratna a public sector enterprise and a leading turnkey construction company. The core competence of Ircon is in railways, highways and extra high-tension substation. It has completed more than 128 projects in 25 countries across the globe and 390 projects in various states of India. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)