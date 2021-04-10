Left Menu

Morgan Stanley India Infrastructure acquires stake in iBus Networks

Morgan Stanley India Infrastructure has made an investment of Rs 150 crore to acquire a stake in iBus which offers in-building wireless solutions, outdoor small cells and other last-mile connectivity solutions to mobile operators to enable them to serve their customers seamlessly.

ANI | Mumbai (Maharashtra) | Updated: 10-04-2021 14:28 IST | Created: 10-04-2021 14:28 IST
Morgan Stanley India Infrastructure acquires stake in iBus Networks
The company is a leading global infrastructure investment platform . Image Credit: ANI

Morgan Stanley India Infrastructure has made an investment of Rs 150 crore to acquire a stake in iBus which offers in-building wireless solutions, outdoor small cells and other last-mile connectivity solutions to mobile operators to enable them to serve their customers seamlessly. The company currently deploys its infrastructure across 233 commercial, residential and retail sites across the country with a tenanted area of 276 million square feet. Cipher-Plexus Capital Advisor was exclusive advisor for the transaction.

"Connectivity is fundamental to large developing digital economies like India and our mission is to build an end-to-end intelligent, scalable and convergent connectivity ecosystem," said Ram Sellaratnam, Sunil Menon and Subash Vasudevan, Co-Founders of iBus. "Distributed antenna systems such as in-building solutions have been fragmented and silo-ed for a long time. With this investment, iBus will build scale and eliminate inefficiencies to fast track the essential digitalisation of our economy."

The company's business model is intricately linked to India's data consumption and digital infrastructure story. The country's per capita data consumption is the highest globally with an average monthly data consumption of 11 GB per month compared to only 1 GB per month as recently as March 2017. About 80 per cent of data consumption takes place indoors where telecom coverage is least adequate and the growth in mobile data consumption and the transition to 4G / 5G requires densification of indoor telecom networks.

With the government's focus on enhancing digital infrastructure across the country, businesses such as iBus will play a critical role in building such infrastructure and further improving network capacity and coverage. The company also provides other solutions such as O-RAN deployment and data analytics which will play an increasingly important role as the country moves towards 5G.

"We are excited to partner with a management team that is establishing itself as the in-building solutions partner of choice for telecom operators," said Raja Parthasarathy, Managing Director and Co-Head of Morgan Stanley India Infrastructure. "Our investment will allow iBus to drive consolidation and scale in a fragmented industry while enhancing the mobile user experience," he said.

Founded in 2013 by three first-generation entrepreneurs, iBus previously raised capital from a number of well-known investors and family offices. Morgan Stanley Infrastructure Partners is a leading global infrastructure investment platform with offices in New York, London, Melbourne, Hong Kong, Amsterdam and Mumbai.

It has also invested in Unison Enviro, a city gas distribution company, HealthMap Diagnostics which specialises in diagnostic imaging in Indian healthcare, and LEAP India which specialises in providing supply chain solutions such as pooling of pallets. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

LG commits to making home appliances more accessible to physically challenged

Entertainment News Roundup: Kim Kardashian joins the billionaire club; Rare Bond "Thunderball" poster heads for auction and more

Health News Roundup: Brazil sets record daily COVID-19 death toll; A dozen Bangkok hospitals suspend COVID-19 testing and more

India to review COVID-19 vaccine side effects - report

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Tracking Fintech during COVID-19: Harnessing power of technology

Its&#160;abundantly clear now that as fintech cements its place in the financial sector, accelerated further by the COVID-19 pandemic, it could open the sector to new possibilities by harnessing the power of technology to deliver financial ...

Tectonic turns: How technology shaped healthcare over the decades

Tracing an episodic evolution, with technology at the interface of human and his health....

World Water Day sees crises of inequality in countries both rich and poor

... ...

Privacy and data protection: Reviewing notable policy frameworks

The evolved privacy principles and the resulting legislation across the world primarily aim to force the data collector to define the purpose for which the data is being collected along with the need to obtain explicit consent for the said ...

Videos

Latest News

EU's Michel says COVID-19 recovery fund is sufficient - Les Echos

The European Unions COVID-19 recovery response is robust and does not fall short when compared with the United States 1.9 trillion recovery plan, European Council President Charles Michel told Les Echos newspaper. EU member states agreed la...

Philippines logs 12,674 new COVID-19 cases, total soars to 853,209

Manila Philippines, April 10 ANIXinhua The Philippines Department of Health DOH reported Saturday 12,674 new COVID-19 infections, bringing the total number of confirmed cases in the Southeast Asian country to 853,209. The death toll climbed...

Ukraine says it could be provoked by Russian 'aggression' in conflict area

Ukraines defence minister said on Saturday his country could be provoked by Russian aggravation of the situation in the conflict area of Ukraines eastern Donbass region.The minister, Andrii Taran, said Russian accusations about the rights o...

EU proposes six-month tariff freeze with United States - Der Spiegel

The European Union has suggested that it and the United States suspend tariffs imposed on billions of dollars of imports for six months, EU trade chief Valdis Dombrovskis was quoted as telling Germanys Der Spiegel on Saturday. That would go...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021