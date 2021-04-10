10 killed, 40 hurt as truck falls into gorge in UP's Etawah

Ten people were killed and 40 injured as a truck on which they were travelling fell into a 30-foot-deep gorge in UP's Etawah district on Saturday evening, police said. They all were going to a temple in the district when the accident took place on the Udi-Chakar Nagar road. ''The incident took place in the Barhpura police station area after the driver of the vehicle lost control over it,'' Additional Superintendent of Police (City) Prashant Kumar Prasad told PTI. A police PRO said, ''The number of people who have died stands at 10. The injured have been admitted to the Etawah district hospital. Depending upon the seriousness of the cases, the injured will be shifted to higher centres for medical treatment.'' Meanwhile, Etawah SSP Brijesh Kumar Singh said the accident took place around 4 pm. ''The truck was going from Agra to a Kalika Devi temple located in the Lakhna area of Etawah to offer a flag when the driver of the truck lost control over it and it fell into a 30-foot-deep gorge,'' Singh said, adding that 10 people died on the spot. He said the 40 injured included 13 women and an equal number of children. Meanwhile, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath expressed grief over the loss of lives in the accident. He instructed officials to pay a financial assistance of Rs 2 to the kin of each dead, the UP government said in a statement in Lucknow. Adityanath also directed officials to ensure adequate treatment for the injured.

