Amalgamated Plantations rejects terror threats, says committed to Assam

Rejecting terror threats, leading tea company Amalgamated Plantations said on Saturday it was committed to the state of Assam.

In a statement, the company said that majority of its employees are from Assam and it continues to maintain the main operating office in Guwahati, besides having 21 tea estates and units across the state while employing almost 50,000 people.

The company has invested substantially in two tea processing units at Hattigor and Lattakoojan tea estates and in a spice processing centre near Misa, it said.

''In addition to business investments and employment opportunities, we run various community welfare initiatives for livelihood, education, skill development and healthcare, that have positively impacted the lives of about 2.5 lakh people in the state over the last five years,'' it said.

The proscribed ULFA(I) threatened the company, demanding immediate relocation of all its administrative offices to Assam and recruitment of indigenous people of the state, failing which it will be ''prevented from doing business in Assam''.

Meanwhile, Congress and AASU appealed to the state government to intervene and ensure that the long-pending demand of tea companies doing business in Assam shift their head offices to the state and provide job opportunities to the local youths.

