Left Menu

Fitday.in to open 50 stores by 2023

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 11-04-2021 14:51 IST | Created: 11-04-2021 14:51 IST
Fitday.in to open 50 stores by 2023

Fitday, a nutraceutical start-up, on Sunday said it plans to set up 50 brick-and-mortar stores across the country with an investment of about Rs 60 crore.

The company's parent firm, Genomelabs, focuses mainly on product research, formulation, manufacturing and product sales.

''Fitday plans to set up 50 brick-and-mortar stores pan-India by 2023 with an approximate investment of Rs 600 million (Rs 60 crore) while simultaneously ramping up their online presence,'' according to a statement.

The company will fund the expansion through internal accruals.

Fitday founder Suresh Raju cited reports to state that the food systems in many countries do not offer adequate nutrient outputs to fulfill health and nutritional needs.

''Nearly half of the world's population is malnourished. Apparently, 840 million have insufficient intakes of protein/energy, and more than two billion people consume diets that are less diverse than 30 years ago, leading to deficiencies in micronutrients.

''Micronutrient malnutrition, also referred to as 'hidden hunger', now afflicts more than 40 per cent of the world's population,'' he said.

Fitday's main focus is to make nutrition an equitable right, Raju added.

''What sets Fitday apart is that we have created an ecosystem combining R&D (research and development), products and services to ensure health and wellness for all.

''Products-wise, we offer various health and nutrition products, immunity boosters, dietary supplements, to name a few, while we cater to pediatrics, sports nutrition, general health and geriatrics,'' he said.

Nutraceuticals or bioceuticals are pharmaceutical alternatives that are claimed to provide physiological benefits. The company cited industry reports that project the nutraceutical market in India to touch USD 18 billion by the end of 2025.

To further enhance the leverage they already strategised towards, Fitday, an omni-channel nutraceutical platform, is looking to strengthen its presence across India, the company said.

Hyderabad-based Fitday has professionals from the sports, nutrition, holistic and medical wellness realms to help the clients gain the expert advice and additional support they seek, through the platform. With an offline presence, Fitday will come a full circle, it added.

''Fitday also offers fitness and nutrition consulting. We have a nutritionist at every store and also Body Mass Index (BMI) Machines at each store.

''We also offer the services of in-house panel dieticians at our headquarters, who will curate individualised diet charts and products,'' Raju said.

Currently, Fitday hosts over 1,000 nutraceutical and wellness stock-keeping units. Fitday showcases products manufactured by Genomelabs along with global brands like Isopure, Nestlé and Optimum Nutrition.

Launched in 2020 during the peak of the COVID-19 pandemic, the Genomelabs products on the Fitday platform logged sales worth Rs 3 crore during the past financial year.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Health News Roundup: J&J COVID-19 vaccine under EU review; India reports a record 145,384 COVID-19 infections and more

Entertainment News Roundup: K-pop stars prepare for London art exhibition; Jessica Alba's Honest Co files for U.S. IPO and more

Science News Roundup: Vaccinating adults appears to protect children around them; Scientists call for new probe into COVID-19 origins and more

People News Roundup: Scientists call for new probe into COVID-19 origins; Mads Mikkelsen makes heartbreaking journey and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Tracking Fintech during COVID-19: Harnessing power of technology

Its&#160;abundantly clear now that as fintech cements its place in the financial sector, accelerated further by the COVID-19 pandemic, it could open the sector to new possibilities by harnessing the power of technology to deliver financial ...

Tectonic turns: How technology shaped healthcare over the decades

Tracing an episodic evolution, with technology at the interface of human and his health....

World Water Day sees crises of inequality in countries both rich and poor

... ...

Privacy and data protection: Reviewing notable policy frameworks

The evolved privacy principles and the resulting legislation across the world primarily aim to force the data collector to define the purpose for which the data is being collected along with the need to obtain explicit consent for the said ...

Videos

Latest News

Fire breaks out at scrapyard in Visakhapatnam's Duvvada area

A massive fire broke out at a scrapyard in Visakhapatnams Duvvada area on Sunday.Fire tenders reached the spot to douse the fire. No casualties have been reported so far.More details are awaited. ANI...

2 arrested over contracting killing of transgender person in Delhi

A 33-year-old wanted criminal and his associate have been arrested over the alleged contract killing of a transgender person at the GTB Enclave area last September due to a rivalry between two groups of transgenders for collecting money fro...

Israel says it will work closely together with U.S. on Iran

Israel views the United States as a full partner and will work closely with its ally to ensure any new diplomatic accord with Iran does not compromise regional security, Israeli Defence Minister Benny Gantz told his U.S. counterpart on Sund...

Amazon India launches mentor programme for startups, emerging brands

Amazon India on Sunday announced the launch of its Mentor Connect programme, which is aimed at accelerating the growth of startups and emerging brand owners enrolled under its Amazon Launchpad initiative.Through the programme, startups and ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021