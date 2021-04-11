Left Menu

New timings for govt offices in certain districts due to heat

Updated: 11-04-2021 16:19 IST
Bengaluru, Apr 11 (PTI): Karnataka government on Sunday said its offices in certain northern districts of the State would function from 8 AM to 1.30 PM from April 12 till May- end because of the summer heat.

The new timings would be applicable to Vijayapura district in Belagavi division, and all the districts in Bagalkote and Kalaburagi divisions, according to an order from the Department of Personnel and Administrative Reforms (DPAR).

The order has been issued after considering the representations from the Karnataka State Government Employees Association.

Stating that the timings have been changed from 10 AM - 5.30 PM to 8 AM - 1.30 PM in these districts in view of the severe summer in April and May, the order asked the government employees to discharge their duties in the changed hours without causing any inconvenience to the public.

The change would not be applicable for employees who have been instructed to do emergency work, especially related to COVID-19, by the district's Deputy Commissioners or CEOs of the Zilla Panchayats.

