Left Menu

COVID-19 coordination: C'garh officials placed in Mumbai, Hyd

PTI | Raipur | Updated: 11-04-2021 21:56 IST | Created: 11-04-2021 21:56 IST
COVID-19 coordination: C'garh officials placed in Mumbai, Hyd

The Chhattisgarh government has decided to post two of its senior officials in Mumbai in Maharashtra and Hyderabad in Telangana to ensure smooth supply of COVID-19 medicines, including Remdesivir, in the state amid a sharp rise in cases.

As per the state General Administration Department's order issued in the evening here, managing director of Chhattisgarh State Road Development Corporation Bhoskar Vilas Sandipan will be deployed in Mumbai and Chhattisgarh State Industrial Development Corporation managing director Arun Prasad in Hyderabad.

Earlier in the day, Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel held a virtual meeting with hospital operators, medical experts and representatives of Indian Medical Association and discussed problems being faced in the treatment of COVID-19 patients as well as availability of oxygen and medicines, a state government official said.

Following the meeting, the CM instructed state Chief Secretary Amitabh Jain to send senior officials to Mumbai and Hyderabad to coordinate with the manufacturers of Remdesivir, a key drug in the treatment of COVID-19, to ensure its smooth supply to the state, he said.

Meanwhile, the state government made RT-PCR negative report, conducted within a period of 72 hours, mandatory for passengers arriving in Chhattisgarh by rail, and passengers arriving without a negative report will be tested at railway stations.

The state government had already introduced this provision for those arriving in the state on board flights, he said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

World News Roundup: South African variant can 'break through' Pfizer vaccine; Myanmar security forces kill 80 protesters and more

Health News Roundup: J&J COVID-19 vaccine under EU review; India reports a record 145,384 COVID-19 infections and more

Entertainment News Roundup: K-pop stars prepare for London art exhibition; Jessica Alba's Honest Co files for U.S. IPO and more

Science News Roundup: Vaccinating adults appears to protect children around them; Scientists call for new probe into COVID-19 origins and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Tracking Fintech during COVID-19: Harnessing power of technology

Its&#160;abundantly clear now that as fintech cements its place in the financial sector, accelerated further by the COVID-19 pandemic, it could open the sector to new possibilities by harnessing the power of technology to deliver financial ...

Tectonic turns: How technology shaped healthcare over the decades

Tracing an episodic evolution, with technology at the interface of human and his health....

World Water Day sees crises of inequality in countries both rich and poor

... ...

Privacy and data protection: Reviewing notable policy frameworks

The evolved privacy principles and the resulting legislation across the world primarily aim to force the data collector to define the purpose for which the data is being collected along with the need to obtain explicit consent for the said ...

Videos

Latest News

Iran says Natanz nuclear site hit by terrorism - TV

An incident at Irans Natanz nuclear facility on Sunday was caused by an act of nuclear terrorism, the countrys nuclear chief Ali Akbar Salehi said, according to state TV, adding that Tehran reserves the right to take action against the perp...

Sudan to get $400 mln from Saudi Arabia, UAE for agriculture - SUNA

Sudan will receive 400 million from Saudi Arabia and UAE to fund agricultural production inputs for this years summer and winter seasons, the state-news agency SUNA said on Sunday.Saudi Arabia has committed to investing 3 billion in a joint...

At least four migrants found dead on boat off Canary Islands

At least four people were found dead on a migrant boat off the Canary Island of El Hierro on Sunday, the Spanish Red Cross said. The vessel was spotted by a fishing boat around 120 miles 193 km to the south of El Hierro, one of the smallest...

YSRCP leaders cheating people by submitting fraudulent Hindu Certificates: Andhra BJP Co-Incharge Sunil Dheodhar

Bharatiya Janata Party BJP co-Incharge in Andhra Pradesh Sunil Dheodhar on Sunday hit out at the YSRCP government, alleging that leaders of the ruling party were cheating Hindus in the state by submitting fraudulent Hindu certificates. YSRC...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021