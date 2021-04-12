Left Menu

Praj to set up India's largest sugarcane syrup based ethanol plant for GBL

Bio-based technologies and engineering firm Praj Industries said on Monday it has bagged an order to set up India's largest capacity syrup based ethanol plant for Godavari Biorefineries Ltd (GBL) in Karnataka.

ANI | Pune (Maharashtra) | Updated: 12-04-2021 11:03 IST | Created: 12-04-2021 11:03 IST
Praj to set up India's largest sugarcane syrup based ethanol plant for GBL
The company has over 750 customers in 75 countries across 5 continents.. Image Credit: ANI

Bio-based technologies and engineering firm Praj Industries said on Monday it has bagged an order to set up India's largest capacity syrup based ethanol plant for Godavari Biorefineries Ltd (GBL) in Karnataka. As a part of the project, Praj will expand its existing ethanol manufacturing capacity from 400 to 600 kilolitres per day using sugarcane syrup. The expansion capacity at GBL plant will continue to be a zero liquid discharge facility.

Praj said the capacity expansion planned by GBL is in line with the government's biofuel policy to increase ethanol manufacturing quantity in India using various sugary feed stocks. CEO and Managing Director Shishir Joshipura said this is expected to open more similar opportunities in syrup to ethanol manufacturing and ultimately boost ethanol production in the country.

Over the past three decades, Praj has focused on the environment, energy and agri-process industry with over 750 customer references spanning 75 countries across five continents. GBL is one of India's leading and sustainable company producing sugar, other foods, biofuels, chemicals, power, compost, waxes and related products, using sugarcane and otherbiomass as the primary feedstock.

Its manufacturing plants are located at Sameerwadi in Bagalkot district of Karnataka and Sakarwadi in Ahmednagar district of Maharashtra. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Health News Roundup: South African variant can 'break through' Pfizer vaccine; Italy reports 334 COVID-19 deaths and more

Science News Roundup: Chilean scientists unearth skunks and Moderna vaccine antibodies last at least 6 months and more

Big-hitters galore: RR, Punjab Kings aim for winning start to IPL campaign

Entertainment News Roundup: 'Top Gun' sequel delayed for theaters; K-pop stars prepare for London art exhibition and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Tracking Fintech during COVID-19: Harnessing power of technology

Its&#160;abundantly clear now that as fintech cements its place in the financial sector, accelerated further by the COVID-19 pandemic, it could open the sector to new possibilities by harnessing the power of technology to deliver financial ...

Tectonic turns: How technology shaped healthcare over the decades

Tracing an episodic evolution, with technology at the interface of human and his health....

World Water Day sees crises of inequality in countries both rich and poor

... ...

Privacy and data protection: Reviewing notable policy frameworks

The evolved privacy principles and the resulting legislation across the world primarily aim to force the data collector to define the purpose for which the data is being collected along with the need to obtain explicit consent for the said ...

Videos

Latest News

INSIGHT-Once 'green' plug-in hybrid cars suddenly look like dinosaurs in Europe

Remember when plug-in hybrid cars were the go-to technology for the climate-conscious driver Turns out, theyre not good for the environment, according to some experts, and they could be phased out by carmakers in the face of tougher Europea...

2 cinema halls sealed in Odisha's Ganjam for flouting COVID-19 norms

The police sealed two cinema halls in Paralakhemundi in Odishas Gajapati district for violating COVID guidelines and two others for not renewing the licence, in the last two days, said Achyutananda Jani, Additional Tahasildar and Executive ...

Bridgestone India unlocks 7 mn euros in 9 mths, helped by digital payment platform Freepay

Pune-based tyre maker BridgestoneIndia has unlocked around 7 million euros in cash flows in nine months with the shifting of its payment collection process on a digital platform, a senior company executive has said.As many as 80 per cent of...

Pakistan's overseas remittances exceed $2 bln for 10th straight month

Remittances of 2.7 billion in March from Pakistani workers employed abroad exceeded 2 billion for the 10th consecutive month, and were up 43 from a year earlier, the central bank said on Monday. Proactive policy steps by the government and ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021