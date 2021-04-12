Left Menu

Nykaa Fashion acquires Pipa Bella

Nykaa Fashion has previously strengthened its product portfolio by acquiring the brand Twenty Dresses.

Nykaa Fashion, a multi-brand fashion e-commerce platform, on Monday said it has acquired online jewellery brand Pipa Bella.

With Pipa Bella, Nykaa Fashion aims to expand its jewellery category to offer fashion jewellery and accessories, a statement said.

The company, however, did not disclose the financial details of the transaction.

Pipa Bella will continue to offer its services on its own website and also extend this functionality as a consumer brand under the Nykaa Fashion portfolio, it added.

Pipa Bella's jewellery line includes over 1,500 styles and the brand targets the 22–35-year-old urban women.

''We have seen a rising trend of personalised minimalistic and premium fashion accessories in the Indian market. At Nykaa Fashion, we strive to bring the best quality and variety of such products to meet the demand of the audience,'' Adwaita Nayar, CEO of Nykaa Fashion and Founding Team Member at Nykaa, said.

She added that Pipa Bella reflects Nykaa's vision to always stand for good quality and well-curated designs at accessible prices.

''Our aim is to extend the brand's core signature design to a much larger landscape by becoming a full range accessories label. We believe that there is a strong opportunity to provide premium fashion jewellery with contemporary design and functionality at the core of the customer experience,'' Nayar said.

Pipa Bella's founder Shuchi Pandya said Pipa Bella has always been a customer-centric brand, focusing on premium design at reasonable prices.

''It has found strong synergies with Nykaa Fashion's positioning within the e-commerce fashion landscape and its manner of engagement with its wide network of customers around the country. This association will allow Pipa Bella to reach a larger customer base and leverage the massive number of users visiting Nykaa Fashion every month,” she added.

Nykaa Fashion has previously strengthened its product portfolio by acquiring the brand Twenty Dresses.

