Banks, miners drag FTSE 100 lower; Hammerson jumps

London's FTSE 100 fell on Monday, dragged lower by heavyweight banking and mining stocks, while shares of shopping center operator Hammerson gained on plans to shore up its finances. The blue-chip index slipped 0.2% after recording its best weekly performance since early January on Friday.
The wider banks' index slid 0.8%, with HSBC Holdings being the biggest loser. Miners Anglo American, BHP Group, and Glencore tumbled more than 1% each, tracking lower metal prices.
The domestically focussed mid-cap FTSE 250 index edged 0.1% lower, with airline easyJet falling 2.5% after HSBC downgraded the stock to "hold" from "buy". Hammerson gained 1.4% after the company confirmed that it was in talks for a possible sale of its retail parks portfolio to Canadian private equity player Brookfield Asset Management.
C4X Discovery jumped 16.3% after the drug developer signed an exclusive licensing deal worth up to $492.12 million with French drugmaker Sanofi to develop an oral therapy for the treatment of inflammatory diseases.
