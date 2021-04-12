Woman run over by train in UP's Ballia

A 35-year-old woman was run over by a train at the Belthara Road railway station in this Uttar Pradesh district, police said on Monday.

The woman fell on the railway tracks while attempting to board the Dadar-Gorakhpur Express along with her two children on Sunday afternoon, they added.

Police have taken into custody the body of the woman, who is yet to be identified, Mau Station House Officer Virendra Pratap said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)