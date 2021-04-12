Left Menu

Hong Kong stocks fall as tech, consumer firms weigh

Hong Kong stocks fell on Monday, tracking losses in the A-share market, as latest data pointed to signs of liquidity tightening on the mainland. At the close of trade, the Hang Seng index was down 245.52 points, or 0.86%, at 28,453.28.

Reuters | Hong Kong | Updated: 12-04-2021 14:25 IST | Created: 12-04-2021 14:17 IST
Hong Kong stocks fell on Monday, tracking losses in the A-share market, as latest data pointed to signs of liquidity tightening on the mainland.

At the close of trade, the Hang Seng index was down 245.52 points, or 0.86%, at 28,453.28. The Hang Seng China Enterprises index fell 0.93% to 10,874.83. Falling the most, the Hang Seng tech index and the Hang Seng consumer discretionary index dropped 1.6% and 2%.

China's outstanding total social financing (TSF), a broad measure of credit and liquidity in the economy, rose 12.3% to 294.55 trillion yuan ($44.95 trillion) at the end of March from a year earlier, the central bank said on Monday. In March, TSF rose to 3.34 trillion yuan from 1.71 trillion yuan in February. Analysts polled by Reuters had expected March TSF to rise to 3.7 trillion yuan.

China's Alibaba does not expect any material impact from changes to its exclusivity arrangements with merchants, CEO Daniel Zhang said on Monday after regulators fined the e-commerce giant a record $2.75 billion for abusing its market dominance. Shares in Alibaba Group Holdings Ltd ended up 6.5%.

"The government-regulatory bodies have been consistently making noises and actions in terms of pushing the overreach in terms of the regulation on to some of these larger e-commerce plays which are so impactful to the economy," said Andy Maynard, head of equities at China Renaissance in Hong Kong. "I think a lot of people have probably priced this in. And to a degree, though it's a big number, it's not a big number for them," he added.

Around the region, MSCI's Asia ex-Japan stock index was weaker by 1.07%, while Japan's Nikkei index closed down 0.77%.

