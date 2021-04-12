Left Menu

Fall in gold prices may not significantly impact NBFCs asset quality: Report

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 12-04-2021 16:31 IST | Created: 12-04-2021 16:31 IST
Fall in gold prices may not significantly impact NBFCs asset quality: Report

The recent fall in gold prices is unlikely to affect the asset quality of non-banking financial companies (NBFCs) lending against gold in a considerable manner, according to a report.

However, banks that were aggressively disbursing gold loans during the last fiscal may see some impact on their asset quality, Crisil Ratings said in a report.

On a 30-day rolling basis, the gold price has corrected around 10 per cent over the past six months, while on an absolute basis it has fallen twice that rate.

''The correction in gold prices in recent months is not expected to materially impact the asset quality of NBFCs lending against gold,'' the agency said.

Apart from periodically collecting interest over the past few fiscal, NBFCs have ensured that disbursement loan-to-value (LTV) is maintained below 75 per cent, it said.

For NBFCs, the average portfolio LTV as of December 31, 2020, was close to 63-67 per cent, while the average LTV on incremental disbursements in the October-December 2020 quarter was around 70 per cent.

The LTV discipline at NBFCs is also evident in interest receivables remaining at just 2-4 per cent of the loan book over the past few years.

For banks, however, incremental-disbursement LTV was higher at 78-82 per cent because they were more aggressive than NBFCs in lending against gold during the last fiscal, the report said.

In the 11 months through February 2021, loans against gold grew roughly 70 per cent for banks to over Rs 56,000 crore, it said.

The LTV relaxation to 90 per cent (only for banks) announced by the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) in August 2020 also contributed to this growth. The increase in the LTV ratio on gold loans by banks was applicable up to March 31, 2021.

''Given that gold prices have dropped 18-20 per cent from their August peaks on an absolute basis, without periodic interest collections, the books of banks may be susceptible to asset-quality issues to some extent,'' Crisil Ratings Senior Director and Deputy Chief Ratings Officer Krishnan Sitaraman said.

He, however, said with the LTV dispensation period ending in March 2021, incremental lending would have a more LTV cushion.

The report said disbursement LTV and timely interest collection have a significant bearing on the cushion available with lenders in terms of the value of gold given as collateral compared with the loan outstanding. This, in turn, impacts asset quality.

Therefore, robust risk management systems and timely auctions are crucial to offsetting volatility in gold prices and ultimate credit loss, the agency said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Health News Roundup: South African variant can 'break through' Pfizer vaccine; Italy reports 334 COVID-19 deaths and more

Science News Roundup: Chilean scientists unearth skunks and Moderna vaccine antibodies last at least 6 months and more

Big-hitters galore: RR, Punjab Kings aim for winning start to IPL campaign

Entertainment News Roundup: 'Top Gun' sequel delayed for theaters; K-pop stars prepare for London art exhibition and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Tracking Fintech during COVID-19: Harnessing power of technology

Its&#160;abundantly clear now that as fintech cements its place in the financial sector, accelerated further by the COVID-19 pandemic, it could open the sector to new possibilities by harnessing the power of technology to deliver financial ...

Tectonic turns: How technology shaped healthcare over the decades

Tracing an episodic evolution, with technology at the interface of human and his health....

World Water Day sees crises of inequality in countries both rich and poor

... ...

Privacy and data protection: Reviewing notable policy frameworks

The evolved privacy principles and the resulting legislation across the world primarily aim to force the data collector to define the purpose for which the data is being collected along with the need to obtain explicit consent for the said ...

Videos

Latest News

Prince Harry arrives in UK ahead of Prince Philip's funeral

Prince Harry arrived in the UK on Sunday ahead of his grandfather Prince Philips funeral, which will be held on April 17. As per People magazine, the Duke of Sussex arrived on Sunday from California, where he has been residing with his wife...

'I'm so excited' - England reopens with pints pulled, shopping sprees and hair cuts

Crowds queued up outside shops, pubs started selling pints at midnight and hairdressers welcomed desperate customers on Monday as England started to reopen its economy after three months of lockdown.After imposing the most onerous restricti...

Mehbooba Mufti's daughter Iltija tests positive for COVID-19

Iltija Mufti, daughter of former Jammu and Kashmir chief minister Mehbooba Mufti, has tested positive for COVID-19. Mehbooba confirmed the news on her official Twitter handle and said that Iltija is currently self-isolating on doctors advic...

Soccer-Pochettino hoping PSG's home form will improve against Bayern

Paris St Germain coach Mauricio Pochettino is hoping his teams home form will match their away performances as they carry a 3-2 advantage against Bayern Munich into their Champions League quarter-final second leg at the Parc des Princes on ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021