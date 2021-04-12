Left Menu

UL Launches Outreach Program to Support Safe and Effective Covid-19 Vaccine Manufacture, Distribution and Administration

PTI | Bengaluru | Updated: 12-04-2021 17:27 IST | Created: 12-04-2021 17:27 IST
UL Launches Outreach Program to Support Safe and Effective Covid-19 Vaccine Manufacture, Distribution and Administration

Bengaluru, Karnataka, India – Business Wire India UL, the global safety science leader, has launched an outreach program for governments and vaccine manufacturers to promote the safe and effective production, distribution, and administration of COVID-19 vaccines. Building on UL’s mission of working for a safer world, UL will be offering streamlined and purpose-built instances of ComplianceWire® ̶ its best-in-class, role-based training, compliance, and qualification solution ̶ to help ensure individuals throughout the entire vaccination process, from production to inoculation, are performing their jobs as safely and consistently as possible, and minimize risks posed by unqualified professionals to vaccination processes.

UL’s ComplianceWire® Emergency Use Qualification system is now available for vaccine developers and manufacturers to expedite the qualification of licensed or contracted manufacturers, helping them maintain the integrity and quality of their vaccines regardless of which third-party providers they choose, and for governmental bodies wanting to ensure compliance to U.S. FDA 21 CFR 11, Electronic Records, Electronic Signatures, as well as to and EU Annex 11 (Eudralex Vol. 4 Annex 11, Computerized Systems). Regulatory compliance is a key factor required to instill and maintain public trust. Additionally, vaccine administrators qualified through the ComplianceWire® Emergency Use Qualification system will have the ability to furnish proof that they are qualified to safely dispense the various COVID-19 vaccines, many of which differ in their administration requirements.

“As governments and vaccine developers around the world race to produce and distribute COVID-19 vaccines, both for today’s and tomorrow’s variants, individuals throughout the entire process from production to administration must be properly trained and qualified to perform their roles,” said Suresh Sugavanam, Vice President and Managing Director of South Asia at UL. “Every individual receiving a vaccine should be confident in the safety and dependability of what they’re receiving. ComplianceWire® for Emergency Use Qualification will help with these efforts. UL in India, China, Brazil, the United States, and Europe are happy and proud to be in discussions and partner with governments regulating and administering COVID-19 vaccines to help ensure safe vaccine manufacture and administration.” UL’s ComplianceWire® Emergency Use Qualification system is now available for vaccine developers and manufacturers to expedite the qualification of licensed or contracted manufacturers, helping them maintain the integrity and quality of their vaccines regardless of who the manufacturer is, and for governmental bodies seeking to instill and maintain public trust by providing proof that individual administrators are qualified to safely dispense COVID-19 vaccines.

For more information, call +91.96.1966.7138 or visit us online.

About UL UL is the global safety science leader. We deliver testing, inspection, and certification (TIC), training and advisory services, risk management solutions, and essential business insights to help our customers, based in more than 100 countries, achieve their safety, security, and sustainability goals. Our deep knowledge of products and intelligence across supply chains make us the partner of choice for customers with complex challenges. Discover more at UL.com.

For information about Standards development and other nonprofit activities, visit UL.org.

Follow us on: Instagram | Instagram | LinkedIn | YouTube | Facebook | Twitter To View the Image | Instagram | LinkedIn | YouTube | Facebook | Twitter To View the Image | Instagram | LinkedIn | YouTube | Facebook | Twitter To View the Image | Twitter To View the Image, | "Instagram | Instagram | Instagram | LinkedIn | YouTube | Facebook | Twitter To View the Image | Instagram | LinkedIn | YouTube | Facebook | Twitter To View the Image | Instagram | LinkedIn | YouTube | Facebook | Twitter To View the Image | Twitter To View the Image, | Instagram | Instagram | LinkedIn | YouTube | Facebook | Twitter To View the Image | Instagram | LinkedIn | YouTube | Facebook | Twitter To View the Image | Instagram | LinkedIn | YouTube | Facebook | Twitter To View the Image | Twitter To View the Image, | Instagram | Instagram | LinkedIn | YouTube | Facebook | Twitter To View the Image | Instagram | LinkedIn | YouTube | Facebook | Twitter To View the Image | Instagram | LinkedIn | YouTube | Facebook | Twitter To View the Image | Twitter To View the Image, | Twitter To View the Image" | "Instagram | Instagram | Instagram | LinkedIn | YouTube | Facebook | Twitter To View the Image | Instagram | LinkedIn | YouTube | Facebook | Twitter To View the Image | Instagram | LinkedIn | YouTube | Facebook | Twitter To View the Image | Twitter To View the Image, | Instagram | Instagram | LinkedIn | YouTube | Facebook | Twitter To View the Image | Instagram | LinkedIn | YouTube | Facebook | Twitter To View the Image | Instagram | LinkedIn | YouTube | Facebook | Twitter To View the Image | Twitter To View the Image, | Instagram | Instagram | LinkedIn | YouTube | Facebook | Twitter To View the Image | Instagram | LinkedIn | YouTube | Facebook | Twitter To View the Image | Instagram | LinkedIn | YouTube | Facebook | Twitter To View the Image | Twitter To View the Image, | Twitter To View the Image" | "Instagram | Instagram | Instagram | LinkedIn | YouTube | Facebook | Twitter To View the Image | Instagram | LinkedIn | YouTube | Facebook | Twitter To View the Image | Instagram | LinkedIn | YouTube | Facebook | Twitter To View the Image | Twitter To View the Image, | Instagram | Instagram | LinkedIn | YouTube | Facebook | Twitter To View the Image | Instagram | LinkedIn | YouTube | Facebook | Twitter To View the Image | Instagram | LinkedIn | YouTube | Facebook | Twitter To View the Image | Twitter To View the Image, | Instagram | Instagram | LinkedIn | YouTube | Facebook | Twitter To View the Image | Instagram | LinkedIn | YouTube | Facebook | Twitter To View the Image | Instagram | LinkedIn | YouTube | Facebook | Twitter To View the Image | Twitter To View the Image, | Twitter To View the Image" | Twitter To View the Image, Click on the Link Below: UL helps you monitor safe and effective COVID-19 vaccine manufacture, distribution and administration PWR PWR

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Health News Roundup: South African variant can 'break through' Pfizer vaccine; Italy reports 334 COVID-19 deaths and more

Science News Roundup: Chilean scientists unearth skunks and Moderna vaccine antibodies last at least 6 months and more

Big-hitters galore: RR, Punjab Kings aim for winning start to IPL campaign

Entertainment News Roundup: 'Top Gun' sequel delayed for theaters; K-pop stars prepare for London art exhibition and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Tracking Fintech during COVID-19: Harnessing power of technology

Its&#160;abundantly clear now that as fintech cements its place in the financial sector, accelerated further by the COVID-19 pandemic, it could open the sector to new possibilities by harnessing the power of technology to deliver financial ...

Tectonic turns: How technology shaped healthcare over the decades

Tracing an episodic evolution, with technology at the interface of human and his health....

World Water Day sees crises of inequality in countries both rich and poor

... ...

Privacy and data protection: Reviewing notable policy frameworks

The evolved privacy principles and the resulting legislation across the world primarily aim to force the data collector to define the purpose for which the data is being collected along with the need to obtain explicit consent for the said ...

Videos

Latest News

Exploring Mana Foresta: India's First Vertical Forest Tower by Mana Projects Pvt. Ltd

The modern fast-growing urban lifestyle is full of pace and thrill. The trend towards migrating to a city has been in practice for quite a few centuries. However, that deep and silent aspiration to live in a natural surrounding has never di...

Women's T20 Challenge likely to remain three-team affair

The BCCI is likely to stick to three teams for the Womens T20 Challenge tournament, usually held during the IPL play-offs.The Board had planned to increase the exhibition event to four teams last year but it will continue to be a three-team...

Youth with fake currencies held

Coimbatore, Apr 12 PTI A youth has been detained near Tirupur, about 55 kms from here, for allegedly trying to circulate fake currencies, police said on Monday.The youth was stopped during a vehicle-check on Sunday at Padiyur as his two-whe...

Renowned India-born Pak human rights defender, Magsaysay award winner I A Rehman dies

Eminent Pakistani human rights activist and Magsaysay award winner I A Rehman, a strong voice for the countrys minorities including Christians and Hindus and an advocate of peace between India and Pakistan, died here on Monday at the age of...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021