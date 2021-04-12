Left Menu

Industrial production contracts 3.6 pc in February

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 12-04-2021 17:47 IST | Created: 12-04-2021 17:47 IST
Industrial production contracts 3.6 pc in February

India's industrial production contracted by 3.6 per cent in February, official data showed on Monday.

According to the Index of Industrial Production (IIP) data released by the National Statistical Office (NSO), manufacturing sector output declined by 3.7 per cent in February 2021.

Mining output slipped 5.5 per cent, while power generation grew by 0.1 per cent in February.

The IIP had grown by 5.2 per cent in February 2020.

During April-February, IIP contracted by 11.3 per cent compared to one per cent growth in the corresponding period of 2019-20.

Industrial production has been hit due to the COVID-19 pandemic since March last year when it contracted by 18.7 per cent.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Health News Roundup: South African variant can 'break through' Pfizer vaccine; Italy reports 334 COVID-19 deaths and more

Science News Roundup: Chilean scientists unearth skunks and Moderna vaccine antibodies last at least 6 months and more

Big-hitters galore: RR, Punjab Kings aim for winning start to IPL campaign

Entertainment News Roundup: 'Top Gun' sequel delayed for theaters; K-pop stars prepare for London art exhibition and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Tracking Fintech during COVID-19: Harnessing power of technology

Its&#160;abundantly clear now that as fintech cements its place in the financial sector, accelerated further by the COVID-19 pandemic, it could open the sector to new possibilities by harnessing the power of technology to deliver financial ...

Tectonic turns: How technology shaped healthcare over the decades

Tracing an episodic evolution, with technology at the interface of human and his health....

World Water Day sees crises of inequality in countries both rich and poor

... ...

Privacy and data protection: Reviewing notable policy frameworks

The evolved privacy principles and the resulting legislation across the world primarily aim to force the data collector to define the purpose for which the data is being collected along with the need to obtain explicit consent for the said ...

Videos

Latest News

UK lobbying scandal snares Ex-PM; government launches probe

Britains government on Monday launched an investigation into a lobbying scandal involving former Prime Minister David Cameron amid calls for new rules on contact between business leaders and government officials.The government said it has c...

50.71 lakh doses of COVID-19 vaccine given in Kerala till now: state health minister

Kerala Health Minister KK Shailaja on Monday said that so far 50,71,550 doses of COVID-19 vaccines, including 49,19,234 doses of Covishield and 1,52,316 does of Covaxin, have been administered in the state. She also informed that 2,38,721 p...

COVID-19 Loan Guarantee Scheme extended by three months

Consultations have seen the COVID-19 Loan Guarantee Scheme LGS extended by a further three months.The move was on Monday announced in a joint statement by the National Treasury, the South African Reserve Bank and the Banking Association Sou...

ISF worker allegedly thrashed by TMC workers in Bengal

Ahead of the fifth phase of the West Bengal Assembly elections, a worker belonging to the Indian Secular Front ISF was allegedly beaten up by Trinamool Congress TMC workers on Sunday. The incident occured between 8 pm to 9 pm on Sunday nigh...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021