Left Menu

Microsoft to buy AI firm Nuance Communications for about $16 bln in healthcare push

Microsoft Corp said on Monday it would buy artificial intelligence and speech technology firm Nuance Communications Inc for about $16 billion in cash, as it builds out its cloud strategy for healthcare.

Reuters | Updated: 12-04-2021 19:56 IST | Created: 12-04-2021 19:50 IST
Microsoft to buy AI firm Nuance Communications for about $16 bln in healthcare push
Representative image Image Credit: ANI

Microsoft Corp said on Monday it would buy artificial intelligence and speech technology firm Nuance Communications Inc for about $16 billion in cash, as it builds out its cloud strategy for healthcare. The deal comes as both companies, which partnered in 2019 to automate clinical administrative work such as documentation, gain from a boom in telehealth services with medical consultations shifting online due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

"Nuance provides the AI layer at the healthcare point of delivery," Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella said in a statement, adding "AI is technology's most important priority, and healthcare is its most urgent application." Microsoft's offer of $56 per share represents a premium of 22.86% to Nuance's last close. Shares of Nuance rose 16.7% in early trading session on Monday.

Nuance, known for helping launch Apple Inc's assistant Siri, has been doubling down providing intelligent solutions in the healthcare sector, including clinical speech recognition, medical transcription and medical imaging solutions. With operations in 28 countries, the Burlington, Massachusetts-based company reported $1.5 billion in revenue in fiscal year 2020.

Mark Benjamin will remain the chief executive officer of Nuance and will report to Scott Guthrie, executive vice president of Cloud & AI at Microsoft, the company said. (https://refini.tv/3a5Ux5z) The deal follows Microsoft's recent $7.5 billion acquisition of gaming company ZeniMax Media, and reports of buyout interests in messaging platform Discord, which also allows live audio events.

A deal for Nuance would be Microsoft's second biggest, after its $26.2 billion acquisition of LinkedIn in 2016. Including net debt, the all-cash transaction is valued at $19.7 billion. Goldman Sachs is the financial adviser to Microsoft, while Evercore advised Nuance.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Health News Roundup: South African variant can 'break through' Pfizer vaccine; Italy reports 334 COVID-19 deaths and more

Science News Roundup: Chilean scientists unearth skunks and Moderna vaccine antibodies last at least 6 months and more

Big-hitters galore: RR, Punjab Kings aim for winning start to IPL campaign

Entertainment News Roundup: 'Top Gun' sequel delayed for theaters; K-pop stars prepare for London art exhibition and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Tracking Fintech during COVID-19: Harnessing power of technology

Its&#160;abundantly clear now that as fintech cements its place in the financial sector, accelerated further by the COVID-19 pandemic, it could open the sector to new possibilities by harnessing the power of technology to deliver financial ...

Tectonic turns: How technology shaped healthcare over the decades

Tracing an episodic evolution, with technology at the interface of human and his health....

World Water Day sees crises of inequality in countries both rich and poor

... ...

Privacy and data protection: Reviewing notable policy frameworks

The evolved privacy principles and the resulting legislation across the world primarily aim to force the data collector to define the purpose for which the data is being collected along with the need to obtain explicit consent for the said ...

Videos

Latest News

Night curfew imposed in Haryana amid surge in COVID-19 cases

The Haryana government on Monday imposed night curfew in the state with immediate effect amid a surge in coronavirus cases.Night curfew between 9 pm and 5 am will be imposed from tonight and will remain in force till further orders, Home an...

FIR against restaurant in Delhi's Kalka Ji for violating COVID-19 norms

An FIR was on Monday filed against a restaurant in Delhis Kalka Ji area for violating night curfew guidelines amid the COVID-19 pandemic. According to the police, in a joint raid conducted by the Delhi Police along with SDM Kalka Ji Shri At...

Mamata "clean bowled" in Nandigram, her "innings over" in Bengal: Modi

Invoking Constitution and B R Ambedkar, Prime Minister Narendra Modi Monday pilloried Mamata Banerjee over a TMC leader likening the scheduled castes in West Bengal to beggars and claimed she could not have made the seriously objectionable ...

COVID-19: MP health commissioner Sanjay Goyal transferred

Amid the surge in COVID-19 cases, the Madhya Pradesh government on Monday transferred state health commissioner Sanjay Goyal.Goyal is replaced by Akash Tripathi, Managing Director of MP Power Management Company Limited MPPMCL and Secretary,...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021