Left Menu

RTGS to remain unavailable for 14-hr on Sunday due to technical upgrade

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 12-04-2021 21:21 IST | Created: 12-04-2021 21:21 IST
RTGS to remain unavailable for 14-hr on Sunday due to technical upgrade

The RTGS for high-value transactions will remain unavailable for 14 hours from midnight of Saturday due technical upgrade to further improve the disaster recovery time of the system, the RBI said in a statment.

The popular National Electronic Funds Transfer or NEFT for fund transfers of up to Rs 2 lakh will continue to be operational as usual during this period.

A technical upgrade of RTGS, targeted to enhance the resilience and to further improve the Disaster Recovery Time of the RTGS system, is scheduled after the close of business of April 17, the Reserve Bank of India said on Monday.

''Accordingly, RTGS service will not be available from 00:00 hrs to 14.00 hrs on Sunday, April 18, 2021,'' the RBI said.

It further said banks may inform their customers to plan their payment operations accordingly.

The RTGS facility was made available round-the-clock on all days from December 14 last year, making India one of the few countries to operate the system 24x7.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Health News Roundup: South African variant can 'break through' Pfizer vaccine; Italy reports 334 COVID-19 deaths and more

Science News Roundup: Chilean scientists unearth skunks and Moderna vaccine antibodies last at least 6 months and more

Big-hitters galore: RR, Punjab Kings aim for winning start to IPL campaign

Entertainment News Roundup: 'Top Gun' sequel delayed for theaters; K-pop stars prepare for London art exhibition and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Tracking Fintech during COVID-19: Harnessing power of technology

Its&#160;abundantly clear now that as fintech cements its place in the financial sector, accelerated further by the COVID-19 pandemic, it could open the sector to new possibilities by harnessing the power of technology to deliver financial ...

Tectonic turns: How technology shaped healthcare over the decades

Tracing an episodic evolution, with technology at the interface of human and his health....

World Water Day sees crises of inequality in countries both rich and poor

... ...

Privacy and data protection: Reviewing notable policy frameworks

The evolved privacy principles and the resulting legislation across the world primarily aim to force the data collector to define the purpose for which the data is being collected along with the need to obtain explicit consent for the said ...

Videos

Latest News

Tweaked COVID vaccines in testing aim to fend off variants

Dozens of Americans are rolling up their sleeves for a third dose of COVID-19 vaccine -- this time, shots tweaked to guard against a worrisome mutated version of the virus.Make no mistake The vaccines currently being rolled out across the U...

France reports nearly 6,000 COVID-19 intensive care patients

The French health ministry reported that the number of patients in intensive care units with COVID-19 increased by another 78 to a new 2021 record of 5,916 as a new nationwide lockdown in place for a week has yet to show an impact.France al...

AAP MLA Atishi appointed Global Vice President of ICLEI

AAP MLA Atishi said she has been appointed Global Vice President of ICLEI, a global network of over 1,750 cities and towns that work for a sustainable future.She said it is in recognition of the work done by the Arvind Kejriwal government f...

Pak PM Imran Khan urges UN to ensure anti-COVID vaccines for all; help nations recover recession

Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan on Monday urged the United Nations to ensure anti-COVID-19 vaccine for everyone and at the same time mobilise finances for the developing nations to help them recover from the pandemic induced recession, a...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021