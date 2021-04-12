Left Menu

Irdai slaps Rs 17 lakh fine on Future Generali for violating certain regulations

It also violated Protection of Policyholders Interests Regulations by restricting the available options to the prospect at the point of sale, Irdai said.In a sample of 17 motor insurance policies, it was found that an add-on cover referred as Plan 1-C was offered by insurer without filing and taking approval from Authority under Product filing procedure, Irdai said.The add-on cover is not filed with the authority under Product Filing guidelines.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 12-04-2021 22:12 IST | Created: 12-04-2021 22:10 IST
Irdai slaps Rs 17 lakh fine on Future Generali for violating certain regulations
File Photo Image Credit: ANI

Insurance sector regulator Irdai has imposed a penalty of Rs 17 lakh on Future Generali India Insurnace Co Ltd for violating norms on protection of policyholders' interests and selling policies without seeking prior approval from the authority.

The penalty has been slapped on the insurer post an on-site inspection by the Insurance Regulatory and Development Authority of India (Irdai) during January 15-25, 2018, followed by response from the insurer in November 2020 and personal hearing of the company's key personnel's in Janaury 2021.

The authority had conducted an on-site inspection of Future Generali India Insurnace Co Ltd during January 15-25, 2018.

The inspection report revealed certain violations of provisions of the Insurance Act regulations, guidelines and various circulars issued thereunder, Irdai said in a circular on its website on Monday.

Future Generali violated rules under 'File & Use' guidelines by selling up-approved add-on covers without approval of the authority. It also violated Protection of Policyholders' Interests Regulations by restricting the available options to the prospect at the point of sale, Irdai said.

In a sample of 17 motor insurance policies, it was found that an add-on cover referred as 'Plan 1-C' was offered by insurer without filing and taking approval from Authority under Product filing procedure, Irdai said.

''The add-on cover is not filed with the authority under 'Product Filing' guidelines. The add-on cover was offered without taking consent of the prospect.'' For the violation of Product Filing guideline by offering the add-on cover prior to authority's approval, the authority levies a penalty of Rs 1 lakh. For the violation of Regulation 3(2) of IRDA (Protection of Policyholders' Interests) Regulations, 2002 on offering the add-on cover without obtaining consent of policyholder which took place on 16 different days, the authority levies a penalty of Rs 16 lakh, said the regulator.

Irdai directed the company to ensure that the products/add-on covers should be offered only after taking the consent of the prospect, and any add-on cover or a product shall be offered only after filing under the Product filing guidelines and after approval by the Authority.

Out of total of six charges on Future Generali, charges were pressed in one case only.

There were other charges related to solvency margin calculation, appointment of surveyors and loss assessors and ‭health insurance regulations, for which the regulator gave directions and advisories to Future Generali.

''The penalty of Rs 17,00,000 shall be remitted by the insurer through NEFT/RTGS (bank account details will be communicated separately) by debiting shareholders' account within a period of 45 days from the date of receipt of this order,'' said the regulator.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Health News Roundup: South African variant can 'break through' Pfizer vaccine; Italy reports 334 COVID-19 deaths and more

Science News Roundup: Chilean scientists unearth skunks and Moderna vaccine antibodies last at least 6 months and more

Big-hitters galore: RR, Punjab Kings aim for winning start to IPL campaign

Entertainment News Roundup: 'Top Gun' sequel delayed for theaters; K-pop stars prepare for London art exhibition and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Tracking Fintech during COVID-19: Harnessing power of technology

Its&#160;abundantly clear now that as fintech cements its place in the financial sector, accelerated further by the COVID-19 pandemic, it could open the sector to new possibilities by harnessing the power of technology to deliver financial ...

Tectonic turns: How technology shaped healthcare over the decades

Tracing an episodic evolution, with technology at the interface of human and his health....

World Water Day sees crises of inequality in countries both rich and poor

... ...

Privacy and data protection: Reviewing notable policy frameworks

The evolved privacy principles and the resulting legislation across the world primarily aim to force the data collector to define the purpose for which the data is being collected along with the need to obtain explicit consent for the said ...

Videos

Latest News

Delhi minister launches ‘missed call number’ service to help people get govt schemes benefits

Delhi Social Welfare Minister Rajendra Pal Gautam on Monday launched missed call number service to connect people to the Delhi Other Backward Class Commission so that they can avail the benefits of various government schemes, a statement sa...

Punjab Kings beat Rajasthan Royals by four runs in an IPL match in Mumbai.

Punjab Kings beat Rajasthan Royals by four runs in an IPL match in Mumbai....

Will back Maha govt if it clamps 'full lockdown': Pune traders

An umbrella organisation of traders in Pune on Monday said it will extend support to the Maharashtra government if it imposes a full lockdown in the state to curb the rising cases of coronavirus.The Federation of Traders Association FTA, Pu...

EU chief adviser says credibility of green finance rules at risk

The head of the group advising the European Union on its green finance rules has urged Brussels to resist political pressure to weaken them, saying the credibility of the regulation is at stake.The EU is racing to meet an April 21 deadline ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021