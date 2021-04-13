Left Menu

Shake-up at Airbus as defence and technology chiefs quit

The French CEO said the shake-up, reducing its executive committee in size and doing away with the split ownership of technical resources dating back to a former structure driven by European politics, would lead to greater internal cohesion. Dirk Hoke, head of the Defence & Space division, and Chief Technology Office Grazia Vittadini will both step down on July 1, the company said in a statement.

Reuters | Updated: 13-04-2021 00:40 IST | Created: 13-04-2021 00:40 IST
Shake-up at Airbus as defence and technology chiefs quit

Airbus on Monday announced the biggest shake-up in its top ranks since Chief Executive Guillaume Faury took the helm two years ago, sparked by the departure of two key executives. The French CEO said the shake-up, reducing its executive committee in size and doing away with the split ownership of technical resources dating back to a former structure driven by European politics, would lead to greater internal cohesion.

Dirk Hoke, head of the Defence & Space division, and Chief Technology Office Grazia Vittadini will both step down on July 1, the company said in a statement. Hoke, who has been leading efforts to co-develop a European fighter with France's Dassault Aviation, will be replaced in the top defence spot by production chief Michael Schoellhorn, whose role as chief operating officer will be filled by military aircraft boss Alberto Gutierrez.

Hoke and Vittadini are both leaving to pursue opportunities outside the aerospace group, Airbus said without elaborating. The move comes days after Airbus and Dassault Aviation reached a critical deal after weeks of tense discussions over the share of work on the Future Combat Air System - a Franco-German-Spanish fighter project.

The deal still faces political uncertainty in a German election year and national differences over technology rights, but is seen as a milestone for Europe's largest defence project. One person familiar with the matter said Hoke, an ex-autos executive once seen as a potential CEO, had been in discussions over his departure for some months. Faury's three-year term expires next year but there are no indications that he plans to step down, having steered Airbus through the COVID-19 pandemic.

TECHNOLOGY STREAMLINED Airbus is also merging technology and engineering as a result of a cascade of changes resulting from the departures, putting long-term and current research under one roof.

The military aircraft unit will be run by Jean-Brice Dumont, whose current job as head of engineering will be merged with Vittadini's technology role under a single new engineering boss, Sabine Klauke, who moves from defence to the wider role. Previously, engineering functions had been split between two positions on the top management committee in a throwback to a disjointed structure abandoned in 2013, leading to what several sources described as turf battles over resources.

Airbus - once a notorious battleground for Franco-German political and economic divisions - said the shake-up would lead to deeper co-operation between its various activities. Although passports no longer dictate hiring policy, the shake-up remains carefully balanced, with one fewer French seat on the top committee but France awarded greater visibility over the Airbus portion of FCAS. Airbus is officially linked with Germany and Spain on FCAS, while Dassault represents France. (Additional reporting by Sabine Siebold; Editing by David Evans, Mark Potter and Dan Grebler)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Will The Penthouse Season 3 premiere in June? Know in detail!

Radical leftist Pedro Castillo leads Peruvian presidential race - Ipsos exit poll

Entertainment News Roundup: 'Nomadland' wins best film at BAFTA awards; 'Top Gun' sequel delayed in summer movie setback and more

LG WING dual-screen phone available for just Rs 29,999 in India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Tracking Fintech during COVID-19: Harnessing power of technology

Its&#160;abundantly clear now that as fintech cements its place in the financial sector, accelerated further by the COVID-19 pandemic, it could open the sector to new possibilities by harnessing the power of technology to deliver financial ...

Tectonic turns: How technology shaped healthcare over the decades

Tracing an episodic evolution, with technology at the interface of human and his health....

World Water Day sees crises of inequality in countries both rich and poor

... ...

Privacy and data protection: Reviewing notable policy frameworks

The evolved privacy principles and the resulting legislation across the world primarily aim to force the data collector to define the purpose for which the data is being collected along with the need to obtain explicit consent for the said ...

Videos

Latest News

'A big momma's boy': George Floyd's brother recalls childhood at Chauvin murder trial

George Floyd grew up obsessed with basketball and stood out even among his siblings for the way he adored his mother, his younger brother Philonise Floyd testified on Monday in the murder trial of former Minneapolis police officer Derek Cha...

Argentine penguins waddle back to sea after rehab on dry land

Twelve black-and-white Magellanic penguins have been returned to the chilly seas off the Atlantic coast of Argentina after they were rescued suffering from issues including malnutrition and anemia and nursed back to health.The boot-high pen...

Biden calls for probe into Minnesota police shooting, warns against 'looting'

U.S. President Joe Biden on Monday called for protests over the fatal police shooting of a 20-year-old Black man in Minnesota to be peaceful and said a full-blown investigation is needed into the incident.A video Biden described as fairly g...

Cricket-Samson's century in vain as Punjab edge Rajasthan in IPL thriller

Rajasthan Royals Sanju Samson struck a blistering century in his first match as captain but was unable to prevent Punjab Kings from recording a four-run victory in a high-scoring Indian Premier League IPL thriller at the Wankhede Stadium on...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021