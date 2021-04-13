Left Menu

TCS shares decline over 4 pc after Q4 earnings

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 13-04-2021 11:05 IST | Created: 13-04-2021 11:05 IST
TCS shares decline over 4 pc after Q4 earnings

Shares of Tata Consultancy Services declined over 4 per cent in morning trade on Tuesday as the company's March quarter earnings failed to cheer investors.

The stock tumbled 4.36 per cent to Rs 3,100.05 on the BSE.

At the NSE, it dipped 4.51 per cent to Rs 3,100.

The country's largest tech exporter TCS on Monday reported a 14.9 per cent jump in its consolidated net profit for the March quarter to Rs 9,246 crore on higher profit margins and revenue growth.

It posted a marginal increase in reported post-tax profit at Rs 32,430 crore for FY21, despite a 4.6 per cent jump in revenue to Rs 1.64 lakh crore in the last fiscal.

The company, a cash-cow for the over USD 100 billion Tata Group, said it is optimistic from a demand perspective and is targeting to grow the topline in double-digits in the next few years.

TCS chief executive and managing director Rajesh Gopinathan on an analyst call said that FY22 will be an ''aberration'' from a revenue growth perspective, hinting at the low base throwing up a higher growth number.

Its overall revenues in Q4 FY21 stood at Rs 43,705 crore, 9.4 per cent higher when compared to the year-ago quarter's 39,946 crore, and the operating profit margin widened by 0.2 per cent to 26.8 per cent.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Will The Penthouse Season 3 premiere in June? Know in detail!

Attack on Titan Chapter 139 ending receives mixed reactions from fans

Radical leftist Pedro Castillo leads Peruvian presidential race - Ipsos exit poll

Entertainment News Roundup: 'Nomadland' wins best film at BAFTA awards; 'Top Gun' sequel delayed in summer movie setback and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Tracking Fintech during COVID-19: Harnessing power of technology

Its&#160;abundantly clear now that as fintech cements its place in the financial sector, accelerated further by the COVID-19 pandemic, it could open the sector to new possibilities by harnessing the power of technology to deliver financial ...

Tectonic turns: How technology shaped healthcare over the decades

Tracing an episodic evolution, with technology at the interface of human and his health....

World Water Day sees crises of inequality in countries both rich and poor

... ...

Privacy and data protection: Reviewing notable policy frameworks

The evolved privacy principles and the resulting legislation across the world primarily aim to force the data collector to define the purpose for which the data is being collected along with the need to obtain explicit consent for the said ...

Videos

Latest News

PM Modi lauds country's hard working farmers on Baisakhi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday extended greetings to fellow citizens on the occasion of Baisakhi, the harvest festival celebrated in Punjab, saying that the festival has a special link with nature and the hardworking farmers. Takin...

US stocks edge lower, pulling back from record high

Stocks edged lower in morning trading Monday after the market hit record highs last week. Investors are continuing to focus on the economic recovery as well as concerns about inflation and rising bond yields. The SP 500 index fell 0.2per ce...

UK economy grew in February as firms prepared for lockdown easing

Britains economy grew by 0.4 in February from January as companies got ready for the lifting of a third coronavirus lockdown, official data showed on Tuesday.Economists polled by Reuters had expected growth of 0.6. But the data also showed ...

Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee begins dharna in Kolkata to protest EC's decision to ban her campaign for 24 hours.

Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee begins dharna in Kolkata to protest ECs decision to ban her campaign for 24 hours....
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021