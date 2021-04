BRIEF-Plus500 Sees FY 2021 Revenue And EBITDA To Be Moderately Ahead Of Analysts' Consensus

Plus500 Ltd: * PLUS500 LTD - Q1 2021 TRADING UPDATE

* PLUS500 - CONTINUED POSITIVE OPERATIONAL AND FINANCIAL MOMENTUM ACHIEVED DURING Q1 2021 * PLUS500 - RECORD QUARTERLY NUMBER OF ACTIVE CUSTOMERS ACHIEVED IN Q1 2021

* PLUS500 - SHARE BUYBACK PROGRAMME CONTINUED, WITH 1,550,563 SHARES ACQUIRED IN Q1 2021, FOR CASH CONSIDERATION OF $29.2M * PLUS500 - EXPECTS FY 2021 REVENUE AND EBITDA TO BE MODERATELY AHEAD OF CURRENT COMPILED ANALYSTS' CONSENSUS FORECASTS

* PLUS500 - BOARD REMAINS CONFIDENT ABOUT OUTLOOK FOR PLUS500 * PLUS500 - GROUP REVENUE IN Q1 2021 WAS $203.2M (Q1 2020: $316.6M, Q4 2020: $91.9M)

* PLUS500 - GROUP EBITDA IN Q1 2021 WAS $121.7M (Q1 2020: $231.6M, Q4 2020: $19.9M) * PLUS500 - COMPANY ON-BOARDED A TOTAL OF 89,406 NEW CUSTOMERS IN QUARTER, UP 8% COMPARED WITH Q1 2020

* PLUS500 - PLUS500 ACHIEVED A RECORD QUARTERLY NUMBER OF ACTIVE CUSTOMERS OF 269,743 DURING Q1 2021, AN INCREASE OF 39% * PLUS500 - CUSTOMER INCOME, A KEY UNDERLYING GROWTH METRIC FOR PLUS500, REMAINED ROBUST AT $221.5M IN QUARTER (Q1 2020: $233.5M, Q4 2020: $200.6M)

* PLUS500 - PLUS500 AIMS TO ACCESS GROWTH BY EXPANDING ITS CFD OFFERING, LAUNCHING NEW TRADING PRODUCTS, INTRODUCING NEW FINANCIAL PRODUCTS

