Left Menu

FOREX-Dollar edges up as markets wait for U.S. inflation data

The dollar edged higher on Tuesday, helped by a pick-up in U.S. Treasury yields, but was still near three-week lows as markets waited for inflation data in the United States. The dollar has fallen so far in April, after surging in the first three months of 2021 on expectations that a combination of monetary stimulus and government spending would cause inflation to spike.

Reuters | Washington DC | Updated: 13-04-2021 13:25 IST | Created: 13-04-2021 13:23 IST
FOREX-Dollar edges up as markets wait for U.S. inflation data
Representative image Image Credit: Pixabay

The dollar edged higher on Tuesday, helped by a pick-up in U.S. Treasury yields, but was still near three-week lows as markets waited for inflation data in the United States.

The dollar has fallen so far in April, after surging in the first three months of 2021 on expectations that a combination of monetary stimulus and government spending would cause inflation to spike. U.S. CPI data for March is due at 1330 GMT and is expected to show a rise in inflation to 2.4%.

Market participants will also be paying attention to how yields react to a 30-year Treasury auction. ING strategists wrote in a note to clients that higher inflation would support higher U.S. yields, which could, in turn, cause the dollar to outperform lower-yielding currencies such as the yen, Swiss franc, and euro.

The inflation data "should further fuel the narrative that the U.S. economy is starting to overheat and are too likely add to concerns that the Fed's firmly dovish message will be increasingly challenged," ING said. At 0725 GMT, the dollar was up 0.1% against a basket of currencies, at 92.201, moving away from recent three-week lows.

The 10-year U.S. Treasury yield was at 1.6979% for its third consecutive day of gains, but still well below the 1.7760% level hit on March 30, which was the highest in over a year. "There's a widespread expectation that inflation is set to rise in the coming months, but also a consensus for the most part that this will be a transitory phenomenon," Deutsche Bank strategist Jim Reid wrote in a note.

Overnight data showed China's exports rose in March, with import growth rising to four-year highs, signaling an improvement in global demand. Asian stock markets were broadly positive after the data, but the boost did little to support currency markets. By early London trading, China's offshore yuan was down 0.1% against the dollar, changing hands at 6.5523.

The euro was down 0.1%, at $1.1895. Germany's ZEW survey of investors' economic sentiment for April is due at 1000 GMT. The Australian dollar, which is seen as a liquid proxy for risk appetite, was down 0.2% versus the U.S. dollar at 0.7609.

On Monday, Australia abandoned its goal to vaccinate nearly all its population by the end of 2021. The New Zealand dollar also fell, down 0.1%. The Reserve Bank of New Zealand is due to meet on Wednesday and is expected to keep rates constant.

The British pound was up 0.1% against the dollar at $1.3763. The UK economy grew in February as companies prepared for the lifting of the third coronavirus lockdown, gross domestic product data showed. Elsewhere, bitcoin was up 1.6% at $60,807.77, ahead of Coinbase Global Inc, the largest U.S. cryptocurrency exchange, listing on the Nasdaq on Wednesday.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Attack on Titan Chapter 139 ending receives mixed reactions from fans

Will The Penthouse Season 3 premiere in June? Know in detail!

Radical leftist Pedro Castillo leads Peruvian presidential race - Ipsos exit poll

Entertainment News Roundup: 'Nomadland' wins best film at BAFTA awards; 'Top Gun' sequel delayed in summer movie setback and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Tracking Fintech during COVID-19: Harnessing power of technology

Its&#160;abundantly clear now that as fintech cements its place in the financial sector, accelerated further by the COVID-19 pandemic, it could open the sector to new possibilities by harnessing the power of technology to deliver financial ...

Tectonic turns: How technology shaped healthcare over the decades

Tracing an episodic evolution, with technology at the interface of human and his health....

World Water Day sees crises of inequality in countries both rich and poor

... ...

Privacy and data protection: Reviewing notable policy frameworks

The evolved privacy principles and the resulting legislation across the world primarily aim to force the data collector to define the purpose for which the data is being collected along with the need to obtain explicit consent for the said ...

Videos

Latest News

Singapore's Pine Labs acquires Malaysia-based e-commerce platform Fave in $45 mln deal

Singapore-incorporated merchant commerce platform Pine Labs has acquired e-commerce and fintech firm Fave in a cash and equity deal valued at over 45 million, for joint global expansion, the companies said on Tuesday. In a joint statement, ...

Celebs to blame for bed shortage at Mumbai hospitals: Minister

Maharashtra minister Aslam Shaikh on Tuesday accused celebrities and cricketers of allegedly occupying beds in major hospitals despite having no serious symptoms of coronavirus infection.Speaking to reporters, Shaikh, who is the guardian mi...

Reuters Sports News Summary

Following is a summary of current sports news briefs.NBA roundup Stephen Curry 53 makes Warriors history in winStephen Curry became the all-time leading scorer in Golden State Warriors history with the ninth 50-point game of his career, exp...

‘Reasonable grounds’ to believe Syrian military helicopter deployed chemical weapon: OPCW

The UN-backed International Organisation for the Prohibition of Chemical Weapons OPCW released the findings of the second report by its Investigation and Identification Team IIT, saying that at least one cylinder of deadly chlorine gas had ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021