Left Menu

Austria's health minister resigns, saying he's overworked

I am not at the moment, and I wont be in the coming weeks if I dont pull the emergency brake. This pandemic takes no breaks and so a health minister cant take a break either, he added.Austria was one of the first countries in western Europe to mandate the use of masks last year and was able to ease its first lockdown quickly.

PTI | Berlin | Updated: 13-04-2021 15:04 IST | Created: 13-04-2021 15:04 IST
Austria's health minister resigns, saying he's overworked

Austria's health minister announced his resignation on Tuesday, saying that he couldn't continue in the gruelling job of helping lead the country's coronavirus response because of persistent personal health problems caused by overwork.

Rudolf Anschober, 60, had been health minister since January last year, when his Green party became the junior partner in a governing coalition under conservative Chancellor Sebastian Kurz.

The soft-spoken minister has been one of the main faces of Austria's coronavirus response, which has gathered mixed reviews. Anschober, who suffered a burnout nine years ago, said he had suffered two episodes of sudden fatigue in the past month, as well as high blood pressure and tinnitus.

He said he had “clearly overworked” and hadn't felt “completely fit” for several weeks. This wasn't a burnout, he added, but doctors advised him to take a break.

“In the most serious health crisis for decades, the republic needs a health minister who is 100% fit,” Anschober said. “I am not at the moment, and I won't be in the coming weeks if I don't pull the emergency brake.” “This pandemic takes no breaks and so a health minister can't take a break either,” he added.

Austria was one of the first countries in western Europe to mandate the use of masks last year and was able to ease its first lockdown quickly. Like several other European countries, it has struggled to find a consistent line in the pandemic since last fall. Austria bet heavily on opening up some sectors for people with negative tests, but hasn't been able to break a succession of lockdowns and currently has an infection rate significantly higher than neighbouring Germany's. “On the whole, I think we have done good work,” Anschober said. “In a pandemic, no one is free of mistakes. Everyone makes mistakes. ... We were in uncharted territory.” “My impression is that it isn't 15 months, more like 15 years,” he said of his time in office.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Attack on Titan Chapter 139 ending receives mixed reactions from fans

Will The Penthouse Season 3 premiere in June? Know in detail!

Radical leftist Pedro Castillo leads Peruvian presidential race - Ipsos exit poll

Entertainment News Roundup: 'Nomadland' wins best film at BAFTA awards; 'Top Gun' sequel delayed in summer movie setback and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Tracking Fintech during COVID-19: Harnessing power of technology

Its&#160;abundantly clear now that as fintech cements its place in the financial sector, accelerated further by the COVID-19 pandemic, it could open the sector to new possibilities by harnessing the power of technology to deliver financial ...

Tectonic turns: How technology shaped healthcare over the decades

Tracing an episodic evolution, with technology at the interface of human and his health....

World Water Day sees crises of inequality in countries both rich and poor

... ...

Privacy and data protection: Reviewing notable policy frameworks

The evolved privacy principles and the resulting legislation across the world primarily aim to force the data collector to define the purpose for which the data is being collected along with the need to obtain explicit consent for the said ...

Videos

Latest News

Govt fast-tracks approval for foreign-produced COVID-19 vaccines cleared in other countries

With an aim to expand the basket of COVID-19 vaccines and enhance the pace of inoculation in India, the central government on Tuesday said it has fast-tracked emergency approval for foreign-produced jabs that have been granted similar clear...

ICPA demand stay on Breath Analyser test amid raging COVID-19, writes to DGCA

By Ashoke Raj Pilots union of national carrier Air India AI, Indian Commercial Pilots Association ICPA, on Tuesday wrote a letter to Director General of Civil Aviation DGCA Arun Kumar requesting to put a temporary stay on Breath Analyser BA...

UK's Greensill lobbying inquiry will answer questions - PM

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson said an inquiry into failed company Greensill Capital would answer questions about supply chain finance and lobbying attempts by former Prime Minister David Cameron.I think people have just got questions...

New Zealand Cricket Awards: Kane Williamson wins Sir Richard Hadlee Medal for fourth time

New Zealand skipper Kane Williamson won his fourth Sir Richard Hadlee medal for excelling across formats and was also adjudged the Test Player of the Year in the countrys annual cricket awards on Tuesday.Devon Conway won the mens ODI and T2...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021