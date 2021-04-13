Left Menu

Volkswagen reaches wage deal with German workers

PTI | Frankfurt | Updated: 13-04-2021 15:08 IST | Created: 13-04-2021 15:08 IST
Volkswagen reaches wage deal with German workers

Volkswagen and Germany's largest industrial union have agreed on a 23-month wage deal that provides a 1,000 euro bonus recognizing employee efforts during the coronavirus pandemic and a 2.3 per cent wage increase from January 2022.

The deal covers 120,000 workers at six factories in Germany and people working for Volkswagen's financial services arm, Volkswagen said in a statement Tuesday.

Company negotiator Arne Meiswinkel said the deal with the IG Metall union, which runs to the end of November 2022, “is appropriate for the especially challenging environment since the beginning of the pandemic.” The company said it expects to pay out the one-time bonus in June.

Volkswagen also agreed to offer 1,400 apprenticeships each year through 2025, to make a one-time contribution of 150 euros per worker to company pension plans and to convert a performance-based salary component to a uniform payment of 150 euros a month per worker.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Attack on Titan Chapter 139 ending receives mixed reactions from fans

Will The Penthouse Season 3 premiere in June? Know in detail!

Radical leftist Pedro Castillo leads Peruvian presidential race - Ipsos exit poll

Entertainment News Roundup: 'Nomadland' wins best film at BAFTA awards; 'Top Gun' sequel delayed in summer movie setback and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Tracking Fintech during COVID-19: Harnessing power of technology

Its&#160;abundantly clear now that as fintech cements its place in the financial sector, accelerated further by the COVID-19 pandemic, it could open the sector to new possibilities by harnessing the power of technology to deliver financial ...

Tectonic turns: How technology shaped healthcare over the decades

Tracing an episodic evolution, with technology at the interface of human and his health....

World Water Day sees crises of inequality in countries both rich and poor

... ...

Privacy and data protection: Reviewing notable policy frameworks

The evolved privacy principles and the resulting legislation across the world primarily aim to force the data collector to define the purpose for which the data is being collected along with the need to obtain explicit consent for the said ...

Videos

Latest News

Govt fast-tracks approval for foreign-produced COVID-19 vaccines cleared in other countries

With an aim to expand the basket of COVID-19 vaccines and enhance the pace of inoculation in India, the central government on Tuesday said it has fast-tracked emergency approval for foreign-produced jabs that have been granted similar clear...

ICPA demand stay on Breath Analyser test amid raging COVID-19, writes to DGCA

By Ashoke Raj Pilots union of national carrier Air India AI, Indian Commercial Pilots Association ICPA, on Tuesday wrote a letter to Director General of Civil Aviation DGCA Arun Kumar requesting to put a temporary stay on Breath Analyser BA...

UK's Greensill lobbying inquiry will answer questions - PM

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson said an inquiry into failed company Greensill Capital would answer questions about supply chain finance and lobbying attempts by former Prime Minister David Cameron.I think people have just got questions...

New Zealand Cricket Awards: Kane Williamson wins Sir Richard Hadlee Medal for fourth time

New Zealand skipper Kane Williamson won his fourth Sir Richard Hadlee medal for excelling across formats and was also adjudged the Test Player of the Year in the countrys annual cricket awards on Tuesday.Devon Conway won the mens ODI and T2...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021