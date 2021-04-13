Left Menu

SMEV hails govt's decision to extend FAME II certificate validity

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 13-04-2021 16:03 IST | Created: 13-04-2021 16:03 IST
SMEV hails govt's decision to extend FAME II certificate validity

Society of Manufacturers of Electric Vehicles (SMEV) on Tuesday welcomed the government's move to extend the validity of the FAME II certification for one year.

The Department of Heavy Industry on Monday extended by one year the eligibility certificates issued by testing agencies and approvals for electric vehicles given by the National Automotive Board (NAB) and DHI that were valid till March 31, 2021.

Originally, manufacturers were required to submit re-validation certificates for availing of demand incentives under FAME-II (Faster Adoption and Manufacturing of Hybrid and Electric Vehicles) scheme.

''This measure would provide much-needed relief to OEMs who were unable to sell their inventory till March 31, 2021,'' SMEV Director General Sohinder Gill said in a statement.

He, however, said the EV industry is ''awaiting the government's decision on the other important policy interventions to support E mobility''.

''Few initiatives that can catalyse a significant growth in electric vehicles are starting a major EV awareness campaign across India, mandating delivery vehicles to convert to electric and the extension of FAME II by another 3 years. An early decision and announcement of these measures would attract investments into the sector and help in the development of the local supply chain,'' he said.

In 2019, the government had announced an outlay of Rs 10,000 crore for the FAME II scheme for a period of three years till 2022. The scheme had envisaged supporting 10 lakh electric two-wheelers, 5 lakh three-wheelers, 55,000 four-wheelers and 7,000 buses.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Attack on Titan Chapter 139 ending receives mixed reactions from fans

Will The Penthouse Season 3 premiere in June? Know in detail!

Radical leftist Pedro Castillo leads Peruvian presidential race - Ipsos exit poll

Entertainment News Roundup: 'Nomadland' wins best film at BAFTA awards; 'Top Gun' sequel delayed in summer movie setback and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Tracking Fintech during COVID-19: Harnessing power of technology

Its&#160;abundantly clear now that as fintech cements its place in the financial sector, accelerated further by the COVID-19 pandemic, it could open the sector to new possibilities by harnessing the power of technology to deliver financial ...

Tectonic turns: How technology shaped healthcare over the decades

Tracing an episodic evolution, with technology at the interface of human and his health....

World Water Day sees crises of inequality in countries both rich and poor

... ...

Privacy and data protection: Reviewing notable policy frameworks

The evolved privacy principles and the resulting legislation across the world primarily aim to force the data collector to define the purpose for which the data is being collected along with the need to obtain explicit consent for the said ...

Videos

Latest News

Argentine town bears scars of poverty as pandemic sharpens economic crisis

In a run-down part of Manzanares, on the outskirts of Buenos Aires, the scars of poverty are clear. People cook with firewood. Some have no electricity, gas or running water. Children play barefoot with old toys next to rudimentary homes.It...

Lawyer: Egypt releases activist after 18 months of detention

Egyptian authorities on Tuesday released an activist known for his outspoken criticism of the government after he spent more than a year and a half in pre-trial detention, his lawyer said.Khaled Dawoud, an opposition leader and former head ...

J-K: Marriage celebrations return as guns fall silent along LoC

As India and Pakistan adhere to ceasefire agreement after years of cross-border shelling, marriage celebrations have silently returned to villages along the Line of Control LoC in Jammu and Kashmir.Director General of Military Operations DG...

EC imposed campaign ban on Mamata at BJP's behest: Sanjay Raut

Shiv Sena MP Sanjay Raut on Tuesday alleged that the Election Commissions decision to bar West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee from campaigning for 24 hours was taken at the behest of the BJP.This was a direct attack on democracy and ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021