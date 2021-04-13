Left Menu

NHAI makes deployment of Network Survey Vehicle mandatory to improve road quality

Representative Image Image Credit: ANI

The National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) on Tuesday said it has made deployment of Network Survey Vehicle (NSV) mandatory to ensure a better quality of roads.

NSV uses a high-resolution camera to capture images of highways and has several other features.

''In line with its commitment to provide better roads to commuters, NHAI has decided to deploy Network Survey Vehicle (NSV) to enhance the quality of the National Highways. Carrying out road condition survey using NSV on the National Highways has been made mandatory at the time of certifying completion of the project and every six months thereafter,'' the NHAI said in a statement.

The provision has also been included as a part of the standard bidding document of consultancy services.

''The deployment will help in enhancing the overall quality of the highways as NSV uses the latest survey techniques such as a high-resolution digital camera for 3,600 imagery, record images/videos at regular intervals, laser road profilometer and other related technology for the measurement of distresses in the road surface,'', it said.

The statement said NSV will also help to collate data to analyze the road condition including measurement of the road surface, surface cracking, potholes, and patches.

Apart from this, NSV will also provide data insights relating to side drains, road furniture, etc.

The data collected through the NSV survey shall be uploaded on NHAI's AI-based portal Data Lake, where it will be analyzed by Road Asset Management Cell (RAMS Cell) to assess the condition/roughness of the road to prioritize for the maintenance.

The data will help in maintaining up-to-date asset inventory and road assets condition status, the statement said.

Apart from delivering vital information on road network planning, providing relevant information on other aspects such as the development of road safety measures, etc., it will also assist in developing Highway maintenance strategies, analysis of maintenance, and selection of optimal maintenance regime, it said.

The data collected through NSV surveys will highlight deficiencies in road conditions, prompting BOT (build, operate, transfer) operators/NHAI officials to take corrective steps to bring the road condition to the desired level, NHAI said.

This will further result in better upkeep of National Highways, leading to more comfort and better travel experience for Highways users, it added.

