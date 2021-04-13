Left Menu

Israel to start allowing limited entry of foreign tour groups in May

Israel will start allowing the limited entry of vaccinated tourist groups next month as its own inoculation campaign has sharply brought down COVID-19 infections, an official statement said on Tuesday.

Reuters | Jerusalem | Updated: 13-04-2021 18:06 IST | Created: 13-04-2021 18:03 IST
Israel to start allowing limited entry of foreign tour groups in May
Representative image Image Credit: ANI

Israel will start allowing the limited entry of vaccinated tourist groups next month as its own inoculation campaign has sharply brought down COVID-19 infections, an official statement said on Tuesday. All foreign visitors will be required to present a negative PCR test before boarding a flight to Israel, and a serological test to prove their vaccination upon arrival at Ben-Gurion Airport near Tel Aviv.

A statement issued by the health and tourism ministries said "a limited number of groups will start to arrive on May 23" in the initial phase of the plan. No exact figures were given. At a later stage, group entry will be expanded and individual travelers will also be let in, with Israel's health situation determining the timeline, the statement said.

"Israel is the first vaccinated country, and the citizens of Israel are the first to enjoy this result," said Health Minister Yuli Edelstein. "After opening the economy, it is time to allow tourism in a careful and calculated manner." Israel a month ago began to re-open its economy on the heels of a world-beating inoculation drive, in which some 5 million of the country's 9.3 million population have already received two doses of the COVID-19 vaccine.

There are currently 3,369 active COVID cases, and daily infections have fallen to around 200. Last week, after a public outcry, the government started allowing non-Israeli, immediate relatives to visit Israel for special events such as births and weddings.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Attack on Titan Chapter 139 ending receives mixed reactions from fans

Will The Penthouse Season 3 premiere in June? Know in detail!

Radical leftist Pedro Castillo leads Peruvian presidential race - Ipsos exit poll

Entertainment News Roundup: 'Nomadland' wins best film at BAFTA awards; 'Top Gun' sequel delayed in summer movie setback and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Tracking Fintech during COVID-19: Harnessing power of technology

Its&#160;abundantly clear now that as fintech cements its place in the financial sector, accelerated further by the COVID-19 pandemic, it could open the sector to new possibilities by harnessing the power of technology to deliver financial ...

Tectonic turns: How technology shaped healthcare over the decades

Tracing an episodic evolution, with technology at the interface of human and his health....

World Water Day sees crises of inequality in countries both rich and poor

... ...

Privacy and data protection: Reviewing notable policy frameworks

The evolved privacy principles and the resulting legislation across the world primarily aim to force the data collector to define the purpose for which the data is being collected along with the need to obtain explicit consent for the said ...

Videos

Latest News

Google Photos' improved video editor arrives on Android

Androids Google Photos application is being upgraded with the improved video editing tools that were previously only available to iOS users. As per The Verge, Android Police spotted the rollout and reported that it appears to be available f...

EC an independent body, must have seen something wrong with Mamata's statement: Nadda

Bharatiya Janata Party BJP national president JP Nadda on Tuesday said Election Commission is an independent body and it must have noticed something wrong with West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjees statements before putting the ban. E...

Suez Canal chief: Vessel impounded amid financial dispute

Egyptian authorities impounded a massive cargo vessel that blocked the Suez Canal last month amid a financial dispute with its owner, the canal chief and a judicial official said Tuesday.Lt. Gen. Osama Rabie said the hulking Ever Given woul...

Lebanon's Hariri to ask Russia for economic assistance at Moscow meetings -RIA

Lebanese Prime Minister designate Saad al-Hariri intends to ask Russia for economic assistance during a visit to Moscow later this week, the RIA news agency cited his special representative as saying on Tuesday.The request will be related t...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021