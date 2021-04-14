Lions District 3232 launches lions portable oxygen machine bank; big relief for Covid-19 patients

Left Menu

The Lions District 3232 has announced the launch of a portable oxygen machine bank in Ahmedabad city in view of the steady increase in the number of Covid-19 cases. It will provide oxygen machines to critically ill patients at home. The Number of beds in hospitals is declining and the waiting period of 2-3 days has caused anxiety.

14-04-2021
Lions District 3232 . Image Credit: ANI

Ahmedabad (Gujarat) [India], April 14 (ANI/ThePRTree): The Lions District 3232 has announced the launch of a portable oxygen machine bank in Ahmedabad city in view of the steady increase in the number of Covid-19 cases. It will provide oxygen machines to critically ill patients at home. The Number of beds in hospitals is declining and the waiting period of 2-3 days has caused anxiety. In such a situation The Lions District 3232 has come up with a novel project to augment the availability of portable oxygen machines through which portable oxygen machines will be given to critical patients at home. Under this unique initiative, patients will get 5 and 10-litre capacity portable oxygen machines for home treatment.

This project has been a brainchild of Past International Director Pravin Chhajed and on this occasion, he said, "In today's challenging time we are very satisfied with the introduction of portable oxygen machines. Cases of Corona are increasing rapidly and I am confident that patients with serious illnesses will definitely get relief from the portable oxygen machine when there are not enough beds available in the hospitals. Various initiatives have been taken by the Lions Club to help people during the pandemic and the portable oxygen machine is just one part of this initiative." Lions Club members have come forward in donating the portable oxygen machines. The 5-litre machine is costing Rs 36,500 and the 10-litre machine is costing Rs 76,500. At present, the club has received donations for 50 such machines for Ahmedabad Centre from the members and the initiative has received tremendous interest from the other members of the society. The club is targeting to increase over 1000 machines in the near future to start with. This oxygen bank will be managed by Lions Karnavati Shantaben Vishnubhai Eye Hospital.

Lions Karnavati Shantaben Vishnubhai Eye Hospital are managed and owned by the Lions club of Karnavati which is the largest Lions club in the world with a membership strength of over 2000 members. There are 1.4 Million Lion members worldwide and a presence in 210 countries. During the time when the world was suffering from the sudden outbreak of Covid - 19 Virus and during the lockdown, thousands of workers left for their homes and labourers started measuring their way through the Shramik Trains, during that time also the members of Lions Club Karnavati came forward to support the society and generated 50 lakhs of funds and contributed to PM Cares and CM Cares funds on a single call of administrations and provided free food packets to the workers on Shramik Trains, across cities and towns. Other than that, Lions Club Karnavati runs LML School which is one of the most reputed schools in its class and provides the best education to over 1100 students and is building up new capacity to provide education to an additional 1000 students., runs a Kidney dialysis centre where they provide free Kidney Dialysis to the needy, runs an Eye Hospital where they have done more than 125000 eyes operations free of cost and runs a Blood Bank which is the only blood bank which provides blood without replacements and to collect blood, members conduct regularly blood donation camps across the town.

Similar centres by the Lions Clubs are being started in Gandhidham, Bhuj, Vapi and other centres are also planned across India. This idea has also been floated to other NGOs and we are happy to note that JITO (International), JAYCEES India, and other local community organizations have started planning similar projects across India.

This story is provided by ThePRTree. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/ThePRTree)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

