Denmark to open borders to EU/Schengen countries from May 1

Denmark to open borders to EU/Schengen countries from May 1Reuters | Copenhagen | Updated: 14-04-2021 13:40 IST | Created: 14-04-2021 13:20 IST
Denmark will allow people from countries in the European Union and Schengen Area to enter the country from May if they have been vaccinated against COVID-19, the foreign ministry said in a statement late on Tuesday.
Denmark's government agreed with parliament late on Tuesday on a plan to gradually reopen the Nordic country's borders, starting on April 21.
As of May 1, fully vaccinated people, including tourists, in EU or Schengen countries with low infection rates will be allowed to enter Denmark with no demand that they present a negative COVID-19 test or go into quarantine.
