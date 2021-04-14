Left Menu

Greece to lift quarantine rule for more travelers from next week-official

"We will gradually lift the restrictions at the beginning of next week ahead of the opening on May 14," a senior tourism ministry official told Reuters on condition of anonymity. The official said citizens from the European Union, the United States, Britain, Serbia, Israel and the United Arab Emirates will be allowed to travel to Greece via the airports of Athens, Thessaloniki, Heraklion, Chania, Rhodes, Kos, Mykonos, Santorini and Corfu, and two border crossings.

Reuters | Athens | Updated: 14-04-2021 16:47 IST | Created: 14-04-2021 16:47 IST
Greece to lift quarantine rule for more travelers from next week-official

Greece plans to lift quarantine restrictions from next week for travelers from the European Union and five other countries who have been vaccinated or test negative for COVID-19, a senior government official said on Wednesday. Last month, the country lifted a one-week quarantine rule for Israeli travellers who have been inoculated and test negative.

Greece, which emerged from a decade-long financial crisis before the pandemic last year, has said it will open its tourism sector, a key growth driver for its economy, from the middle of May. "We will gradually lift the restrictions at the beginning of next week ahead of the opening on May 14," a senior tourism ministry official told Reuters on condition of anonymity.

The official said citizens from the European Union, the United States, Britain, Serbia, Israel and the United Arab Emirates will be allowed to travel to Greece via the airports of Athens, Thessaloniki, Heraklion, Chania, Rhodes, Kos, Mykonos, Santorini and Corfu, and two border crossings. Passengers from those countries will not be quarantined, as long as they prove that they have received two doses of a COVID-19 vaccine or show a negative PCR test carried out 72 hours prior to their arrival, the official said, adding the tourists would be subject to domestic lockdown restrictions.

Under current rules, all foreigners arriving in Greece should test negative and quarantine for seven days. For passengers from Britain and the United Arab Emirates, a second mandatory test is also required upon their arrival. Greece has fared better than other EU countries in containing the first wave of the pandemic but a resurgence in COVID-19 infections has forced the country to impose lockdown restrictions since November.

Greece has reported a total of 301,103 cases and 9,054 deaths so far.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Officer who shot black motorist Daunte Wright is Kim Potter, Minnesota officials say

Google doodle on Metropolitan Museum of Art to celebrate 151st Anniversary

Google Doodle honors Oliver De Coque on his 74th Birthday

Three new features added to Google Meet Hardware Admin console

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Viral variants and vaccine nationalism pose two-pronged threat to Covid victory

... ...

Tracking Fintech during COVID-19: Harnessing power of technology

Its&#160;abundantly clear now that as fintech cements its place in the financial sector, accelerated further by the COVID-19 pandemic, it could open the sector to new possibilities by harnessing the power of technology to deliver financial ...

Tectonic turns: How technology shaped healthcare over the decades

Tracing an episodic evolution, with technology at the interface of human and his health....

World Water Day sees crises of inequality in countries both rich and poor

... ...

Videos

Latest News

France, Britain and Germany: concerned by Iran's moves to enrich uranium

The United Kingdom, France, and Germany - the E3 group of European powers - expressed concern on Wednesday over Irans latest moves to enrich uranium up to 60 purity. The governments of France, Germany, and the United Kingdom the E3 note wit...

Goldman Sachs profit jumps on record global dealmaking

Goldman Sachs Group Inc reported a massive jump in first-quarter profit on Wednesday, as Wall Streets biggest investment bank capitalized on record levels of global dealmaking activity. It also benefited from a favorable comparison to a yea...

SpiceJet, GoAir decide not to carry Vivo's shipments after Hong Kong fire incident

SpiceJet and GoAir have decided not to carry any shipments of Vivo after a consignment of Chinese companys smartphones caught fire at the Hong Kong airports tarmac on Sunday.Moreover, Indian aviation regulator Directorate General of Civil A...

Russia jails former official for state treason

A Russian court on Wednesday sentenced a former state official to 12.5 years in prison after finding him guilty of state treason. Alexander Vorobyov, a former assistant to the presidential envoy to the Urals Federal District, was arrested i...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021