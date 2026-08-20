Serbia Turns to Russia for Wildfire Assistance: A Diplomatic Balancing Act
Serbia has requested Russia's help to combat wildfires as EU resources dwindle. The Russian IL-76P plane arrived in Nis to address fires in the Deliblatska Pescara reserve. While the EU has emergency mechanisms, Serbia opted for Russian aid, highlighting a diplomatic balancing act amid geopolitical tensions.
Serbia has sought aid from Russia to combat persisting wildfires after finding limited plane availability from the European Union, according to the country's interior ministry.
A Russian Emergencies Ministry IL-76P firefighting aircraft landed in Nis on Wednesday evening, soon deployed to the Deliblatska Pescara reserve. Despite Serbia's access to EU emergency help, widespread wildfires have exhausted EU resources this summer. Previously, Serbia had assisted Spain's wildfire battle under the EU Civil Protection Mechanism.
Luka Causic, head of the Interior Ministry’s Department for Emergency Situations, emphasized the significance of the Russian plane due to the EU's incapacity to provide similar aircraft. A European Commission spokesperson noted that Serbia hadn't activated the EU Civil Protection Mechanism but confirmed Europe's readiness to aid Serbia when necessary. The deployment of the Russian plane, amidst no active EU airspace flight for Russian planes except for humanitarian missions, underscores Serbia's delicate diplomatic positioning between historical ties with Russia and aspirations to join the EU.
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