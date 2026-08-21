Yuki Tsunoda's Unexpected Comeback: Racing Again in the Dutch Grand Prix
Yuki Tsunoda, the Japanese reserve driver, received a surprising call on a Greek beach, informing him that he would race in the Dutch Formula One Grand Prix. He replaces Isack Hadjar, who was injured. Tsunoda is eager for this opportunity with Racing Bulls, competing alongside rookie Arvid Lindblad.
Yuki Tsunoda received an unexpected call while relaxing on a beach in Greece—he was set to compete in the weekend's Dutch Grand Prix. The Japanese reserve driver will step in for Isack Hadjar, who is sidelined due to a wrist injury sustained during training.
Tsunoda, who lost his race seat last season, said he often dreamt of such opportunities. 'I was dying to have this kind of moment,' revealed Tsunoda. He joins Racing Bulls alongside rookie Arvid Lindblad after New Zealander Liam Lawson moved up to replace Hadjar.
The Dutch Grand Prix at Zandvoort, post-August break, presents a dual challenge for Tsunoda in the sprint format as he adjusts to a new generation of cars. However, the Japanese driver expressed gratitude for the chance to be back in the racing seat.
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