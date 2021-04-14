Left Menu

Coal India fuel allocation under spot e-auction rises 36% in Apr-Feb 2020-21

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 14-04-2021 18:08 IST | Created: 14-04-2021 18:08 IST
Coal India fuel allocation under spot e-auction rises 36% in Apr-Feb 2020-21

State-owned CIL allocated 37.21 million tonnes of coal during the April-February period of FY20-21 under spot e-auction scheme, registering a year-on-year increase of 36.3 per cent.

Coal India Ltd (CIL) had allocated 27.30 MT of coal in the April-February period of FY 2019-20, according to government data.

Fuel allocation by CIL under the scheme also increased to 4.41 MT in February, from over 3.31 MT in the corresponding month of 2019-20, it said.

Coal distribution through e-auction was introduced with a view to provide access to coal for such buyers who are not able to source the dry fuel through the available institutional mechanism, according to CIL website.

The purpose of e-auction is to provide equal opportunity to all intending buyers for purchasing coal through single window service.

Coal India accounts for over 80 per cent of domestic coal output.

The company is eyeing one billion tonnes of coal output by 2023-24.

State-owned CIL will pump in over Rs 1.22 lakh crore on projects related to coal evacuation, exploration and clean coal technologies by 2023-24, to achieve 1 billion tonnes of fuel output target, Coal Minister Pralhad Joshi had earlier said.

Out of the proposed spend of over 1.22 lakh crore, CIL has planned to invest Rs 32,696 crore on coal evacuation, Rs 25,117 crore on mine infrastructure and Rs 29,461 crore on project development by 2023-24, the minister had said.

He had added that the state-owned company will also invest Rs 32,199 crore on diversification and clean coal technologies, Rs 1,495 crore on social infrastructure and Rs 1,893 crore on exploration works.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Google Doodle honors Oliver De Coque on his 74th Birthday

CBSE cancels class 10 board exams, results to be prepared on basis of objective criterion developed by it: Ministry of Education.

Officer who shot black motorist Daunte Wright is Kim Potter, Minnesota officials say

Google doodle on Metropolitan Museum of Art to celebrate 151st Anniversary

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Viral variants and vaccine nationalism pose two-pronged threat to Covid victory

... ...

Tracking Fintech during COVID-19: Harnessing power of technology

Its&#160;abundantly clear now that as fintech cements its place in the financial sector, accelerated further by the COVID-19 pandemic, it could open the sector to new possibilities by harnessing the power of technology to deliver financial ...

Tectonic turns: How technology shaped healthcare over the decades

Tracing an episodic evolution, with technology at the interface of human and his health....

World Water Day sees crises of inequality in countries both rich and poor

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Soccer-Arsenal's Arteta banking on big-name magic to keep European dream alive

Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta has refused to consider the prospect of missing out on European football next season and called on his players to create magical moments in Thursdays Europa League quarter-final second leg against Slavia Prague....

Arrested Suez ship fit for onward passage, manager says

The cargo vessel that blocked global shipping in the Suez Canal and is caught in a legal dispute in Egypt is fit to sail once approval is given, its technical manager said on Wednesday.The Ever Given was declared suitable for onward passage...

Russia says US plan for Afghan withdrawal violates Taliban deal, risks escalation -Ifax

Russias foreign ministry said on Wednesday that a U.S. plan to withdraw troops from Afghanistan by Sept. 11 violated an agreement with the Taliban and could lead to an escalation, the Interfax news agency reported.U.S. President Joe Biden p...

Elderly show similar antibody response to 1st dose of Astra, Pfizer COVID-19 shots -UK study

The first study to directly compare immune reactions between Pfizers and AstraZenecas COVID-19 vaccines found strong and broadly similar antibody responses in over 80-year-olds after a first dose of either shot, scientists said on Wednesday...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021