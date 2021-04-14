Left Menu

US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-Wall Street opens flat as big banks kick off earnings season

Reuters | Updated: 14-04-2021 19:08 IST | Created: 14-04-2021 19:08 IST
US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-Wall Street opens flat as big banks kick off earnings season

U.S. stock indexes opened flat on Wednesday as Goldman Sachs and JPMorgan kicked off the first-quarter corporate earnings season, against the backdrop of a swift vaccine-led global economic recovery.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 8.32 points, or 0.02%, at the open to 33,668.95.

The S&P 500 opened lower by 0.01 points, or -0.00%, at 4,141.58, while the Nasdaq Composite gained 7.98 points, or 0.06%, to 14,004.08 at the opening bell.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Google Doodle honors Oliver De Coque on his 74th Birthday

CBSE cancels class 10 board exams, results to be prepared on basis of objective criterion developed by it: Ministry of Education.

China shares rise as some IT firms pledge against anti competition; Hang Seng gains

Officer who shot black motorist Daunte Wright is Kim Potter, Minnesota officials say

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Viral variants and vaccine nationalism pose two-pronged threat to Covid victory

... ...

Tracking Fintech during COVID-19: Harnessing power of technology

Its&#160;abundantly clear now that as fintech cements its place in the financial sector, accelerated further by the COVID-19 pandemic, it could open the sector to new possibilities by harnessing the power of technology to deliver financial ...

Tectonic turns: How technology shaped healthcare over the decades

Tracing an episodic evolution, with technology at the interface of human and his health....

World Water Day sees crises of inequality in countries both rich and poor

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Follow Dr Ambedkar’s path, maintain harmony in society: Gehlot

Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot on Wednesday said there is a need to follow the path shown by Dr B R Ambedkar to maintain harmony in the society.He also urged people to adopt views of great men like Dr Ambedkar in the circumstances pr...

Uttar Pradesh CM tests positive for COVID-19

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Wednesday said he has tested positive for COVID-19. He had isolated himself on Tuesday after some officials in his contact tested positive for the infection. After initial symptoms, I got myse...

Robotics co Miko raises Rs 50 cr from Ivycap, others

Indigenous robotics firm Miko on Wednesday said it has raised Rs 50 crore in a funding round led by Ivycap Ventures.Existing investors, including Chiratae Ventures, YourNest and WNS Keshav Murugesh, also participated in the fundraise, an of...

Malls' revenues to remain lower than pre-pandemic levels this fiscal, says report

Despite a healthy rise expected in their toplines this fiscal on a lower base, malls revenues will still be up to a fifth lower than the quantum seen before the pandemic, a report said on Wednesday.The shopping malls revenue is likely to gr...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021