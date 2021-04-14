US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-Wall Street opens flat as big banks kick off earnings season

US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-Wall Street opens flat as big banks kick off earnings seasonReuters | Updated: 14-04-2021 19:08 IST | Created: 14-04-2021 19:08 IST
U.S. stock indexes opened flat on Wednesday as Goldman Sachs and JPMorgan kicked off the first-quarter corporate earnings season, against the backdrop of a swift vaccine-led global economic recovery.
The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 8.32 points, or 0.02%, at the open to 33,668.95.
The S&P 500 opened lower by 0.01 points, or -0.00%, at 4,141.58, while the Nasdaq Composite gained 7.98 points, or 0.06%, to 14,004.08 at the opening bell.
