SpiceJet, GoAir decide not to carry Vivo's shipments following Hong Kong fire incident

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 14-04-2021 20:50 IST | Created: 14-04-2021 20:49 IST
SpiceJet and GoAir have decided not to carry any shipments of Vivo after a consignment of the Chinese company's smartphones caught fire at the Hong Kong airport's tarmac on Sunday.

Moreover, Indian aviation regulator Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) will soon take a decision on whether to issue any advisory regarding carrying of Vivo cargo by domestic carriers.

''We will take a call tomorrow (Thursday),'' a senior DGCA official told PTI.

In a statement on this matter, a Vivo spokesperson said it was noticed that a shipment of goods, some of which were the company's products, got burned on the parking apron of the Hong Kong International Airport on Sunday.

''We have paid high attention and immediately set up a special team to work closely with the local authorities to determine its cause,'' the spokesperson added.

After the incident, the cargo arm of Hong Kong Airlines said it would not carry any shipments of Vivo and its two logistics partners.

In an internal circular dated April 13, 2021, Sanjiv Gupta, CEO-Cargo, SpiceJet, said, ''With immediate affect, acceptance of mobile and accessories shipments from company manufacturing Vivo has been restricted till further notice on all SG flights.'' A GoAir spokesperson told PTI that ''all consignments from Vivo are on hold till such time we received clarification from the company''.

A spokesperson from Air India said the airline would do whatever is necessary to strictly adhere to its safety protocols and guidelines. PTI DSP RAM PRS IJT

