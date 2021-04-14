GE Power to acquire 50% equity stake in NTPC GE Power Services

GE Power India's board on Wednesday approved the acquisition of 50 per cent stake in NTPC GE Power Services Pvt Ltd for Rs 7.2 crore. ''Board of directors of GE Power India Ltd in its meeting held today i.e., 14 April, 2021 has approved acquisition of 50 per cent of the issued and paid-up share capital of NTPC GE Power Services Pvt Ltd (NGSL),'' a BSE filing said. It also stated that the cost of acquisition or the price at which the shares are acquired is a cash consideration of Rs 7,20,00,000. The acquisition of shares of NGSL from GE Power Systems GmbH is a related party transaction as the Company and GE Power Systems GmbH are GE Group Affiliates. The said related party transaction will be at arm's length price.

Upon completion of the acquisition of shares from GE Power Systems GmbH, the company would enter into renovation and modernisation of thermal power plants segment and partner with NTPC Limited, which is a PSU and a pioneer in thermal power plants. This investment and JV with NTPC Limited is expected to strengthen company’s portfolio and open avenues for expanded scope of business for future projects, it added.

The indicative time period for completion of the acquisition is tentatively by 30 April 2021.

NGSL was incorporated on 27 September 1999 under Companies Act, 1956 and is a 50:50 Joint Venture between NTPC Limited and GE Power Systems GmbH. NGSL is engaged in the renovation and modernisation of existing power plants with primary focus on thermal power plants, and has also inter-alia ventured into supply, installation and subsequent operation and maintenance of thermal power plants. The authorised share capital of NGSL is Rs 50 crore divided into five crore equity shares of face value of Rs10 each and the total issued, subscribed and paid-up share capital of NGSL is Rs 6,000,000, as on the date of acquisition.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)