Left Menu

Swedish budget adds $5 bln to measures to fight COVID, boost recovery

With Sweden in the grip of a third wave of infections - running at the highest rate in Europe with the exception of San Marino - many of the measures may need to be extended again and the current cost estimates may prove too optimistic. The government still has plenty of fiscal space to boost spending, however.

Reuters | Updated: 15-04-2021 11:57 IST | Created: 15-04-2021 11:57 IST
Swedish budget adds $5 bln to measures to fight COVID, boost recovery

Sweden's centre-left government said it would boost spending by 45 billion crowns ($5.31 billion)in its spring budget to fight the ongoing pandemic and support a shift to a fossil free economy as the crisis eases.

Sweden has avoided strict lockdowns periodically adopted across much of the continent and by Sweden's Nordic neighbours, helping soften the blow to the economy, which shrank a modest 2.8% last year. But the pandemic has nevertheless forced the government into extraordinary measures to support companies and individuals, as well as meeting soaring healthcare costs.

"Altogether expenses related to the measures taken since the pandemic began total more than 400 billion crowns," Finance Minister Magdalena Andersson said in a statement. Many of the measures in the budget had already been announced.

A furlough scheme, allowing companies to put workers on shorter hours, has been extended up to the summer, as has support for small businesses and many other measures. With Sweden in the grip of a third wave of infections - running at the highest rate in Europe with the exception of San Marino - many of the measures may need to be extended again and the current cost estimates may prove too optimistic.

The government still has plenty of fiscal space to boost spending, however. Debt is expected to rise to around 41% of GDP at the end of this year from around 35% in 2019 - less than half the average level in Europe.

"Responsible fiscal policies contributed to strong public finances before the pandemic," Andersson said. "Sweden therefore has a good basis to deal with the downturn."

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

China shares rise as some IT firms pledge against anti competition; Hang Seng gains

Google Doodle honors Oliver De Coque on his 74th Birthday

One Piece Chapter 1011: With Luffy and Kaido continue to fight?

CBSE cancels class 10 board exams, results to be prepared on basis of objective criterion developed by it: Ministry of Education.

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Viral variants and vaccine nationalism pose two-pronged threat to Covid victory

... ...

Tracking Fintech during COVID-19: Harnessing power of technology

Its&#160;abundantly clear now that as fintech cements its place in the financial sector, accelerated further by the COVID-19 pandemic, it could open the sector to new possibilities by harnessing the power of technology to deliver financial ...

Tectonic turns: How technology shaped healthcare over the decades

Tracing an episodic evolution, with technology at the interface of human and his health....

World Water Day sees crises of inequality in countries both rich and poor

... ...

Videos

Latest News

'Warrior' ordered for season three with HBO Max deal

HBO has signed a deal to renew the former Cinemax series Warrior. According to The Hollywood Reporter, the WarnerMedia-owned streaming service has picked up a third season of the action-drama, which is based on the writings of Bruce Lee. Th...

WPI inflation spikes to over 8-year high of 7.39% in March

The wholesale price-based inflation shot up to over 8-year high of 7.39 per cent in March on rising crude oil and metal prices.Also, the low base of March last year, when the data was computed with a low response rate due to the nationwide ...

Coronavirus-positive Cong candidate dies at Kolkata hospital

Congress candidate Rezaul Haque died, who tested positive for COVID-19 two days ago, died at a hospital here early on Thursday, health department sources said.Haque, 46, the partys nominee from Samsherganj assembly constituency in Murshidab...

IPL 2021: There is a family sort of vibe with Delhi Capitals, says Woakes

England pacer Chris Woakes said he is enjoying his time and having a family sort of vibe with his new Indian Premier League IPL franchise Delhi Capitals. Woakes made his debut for Capitals in their opening clash against Chennai Super Kings ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021