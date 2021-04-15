Left Menu

China stocks end lower as policy tightening fears mount ahead of GDP data

** The blue-chip CSI300 index fell 0.6% to close at 4,948.97, down 16.5% from an all-time high hit on Feb. 18, while the Shanghai Composite Index lost 0.5% to 3,398.99. ** Analysts and traders said China's policy tightening had begun and more upbeat economic data would reinforce Beijing's tightening bias.

Reuters | Shanghai | Updated: 15-04-2021 13:04 IST | Created: 15-04-2021 13:04 IST
China stocks end lower as policy tightening fears mount ahead of GDP data

China stocks ended lower on Thursday, as worries about policy tightening mounted a day ahead of China's first-quarter GDP data release. ** The blue-chip CSI300 index fell 0.6% to close at 4,948.97, down 16.5% from an all-time high hit on Feb. 18, while the Shanghai Composite Index lost 0.5% to 3,398.99.

** Analysts and traders said China's policy tightening had begun and more upbeat economic data would reinforce Beijing's tightening bias. ** China's economy likely grew at a record pace of 19% in the first quarter, rebounding from a pandemic slump early last year, a Reuters poll showed.

** A series of upbeat data released recently added to signs of a solidifying recovery in the world's second-largest economy. ** "The central bank's monetary policy stance would remain balanced with a tightening bias," said Li Han, a fund manager at Shanghai Jiaorui Investment.

** Li said he had been avoiding large-cap blue-chips and searching for opportunities in small- and mid-caps with solid growth and reasonable valuations. ** The banking sector took a hit, with the CSI300 banks index shedding as much as 1.9%.

** China is widening the scope of stress tests on its lenders by including all of its 4,024 banks this year, a central bank publication said on Wednesday, amid concerns over mounting debt levels of companies and financial strains in some sectors. ** Worries over China's bond market also soured sentiment.

** The cost of insurance against a default in China's dollar debt rose on Wednesday to its highest since October, on lingering concern over the effects of China Huarong Asset Management's delay in reporting its results. ** Junk bonds would continue to be under pressure, which could weigh on the stock market and make stocks unable to better reflect the country's economic recovery momentum, Hong Hao, head of research BOCOM International in Hong Kong, said in a note.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

China shares rise as some IT firms pledge against anti competition; Hang Seng gains

Google Doodle honors Oliver De Coque on his 74th Birthday

One Piece Chapter 1011: With Luffy and Kaido continue to fight?

CBSE cancels class 10 board exams, results to be prepared on basis of objective criterion developed by it: Ministry of Education.

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Viral variants and vaccine nationalism pose two-pronged threat to Covid victory

... ...

Tracking Fintech during COVID-19: Harnessing power of technology

Its&#160;abundantly clear now that as fintech cements its place in the financial sector, accelerated further by the COVID-19 pandemic, it could open the sector to new possibilities by harnessing the power of technology to deliver financial ...

Tectonic turns: How technology shaped healthcare over the decades

Tracing an episodic evolution, with technology at the interface of human and his health....

World Water Day sees crises of inequality in countries both rich and poor

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Tennis-No fans in stands: Nadal, Djokovic miss the 'energy'

Empty stands has been the new normal for tennis since last year due to COVID-19 restrictions but top mens players like Rafa Nadal and Novak Djokovic said they still find it difficult to maintain their intensity during matches in the absence...

Swedish Fin Min says no need for tax hikes to pay down debt after pandemic

Sweden will not have to raise taxes to restore government finances after the pandemic, Finance Minister Magdalena Andersson said on Thursday.My view is that Swedens government debt ... will be under 40 of GDP even after the measures we have...

Denmark charges three members of Iranian opposition group for financing terrorist

Denmarks public prosecutor said on Thursday it had charged three members of an Iranian Arab opposition group for financing and supporting terrorist activity in Iran and aiding Saudi Arabian intelligence services.The three members of the Ara...

India vows to decide on foreign vaccines within 3 days to fast-track imports

India said on Friday its drugs regulator will decide on emergency-use applications for foreign COVID-19 vaccines within three working days from application, as it tries to attract Pfizer, Johnson Johnson, and Moderna to sell their shots.Th...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021