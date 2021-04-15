Left Menu

Empty middle seats may reduce COVID-19 exposure on flights, lab study finds

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 15-04-2021 13:30 IST | Created: 15-04-2021 13:18 IST
Empty middle seats may reduce COVID-19 exposure on flights, lab study finds
Representative image Image Credit: ANI

Leaving middle seats open could provide airline passengers more protection from the novel coronavirus that causes COVID-19, a laboratory modeling study has found.

The researchers, including those from U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), noted that aircraft can hold a large number of people nearby for long periods, which are conditions that can increase the risk for transmitting infectious diseases.

Based on laboratory modeling of exposure to SARS-CoV-2 on single-aisle and twin-aisle aircraft, exposures in scenarios in which the middle seat was vacant were reduced by 23 percent to 57 percent, compared with full aircraft occupancy, the researchers noted.

Lately, airlines have abandoned the pandemic practice of blocking seats to maintain physical distancing between the travelers ''Physical distancing of airplane passengers, including through policies such as middle seat vacancy, could provide additional reductions in risk for exposure to SARS-CoV-2 on aircraft,'' the researchers concluded.

The team of researchers from CDC and Kansas State University (KSU) in the US used a bacteriophage – a virus that infects bacteria -- as a surrogate for airborne SARS-CoV-2.

They modeled the relationship between SARS-CoV-2 exposure and aircraft seating proximity, including full occupancy and vacant middle seat occupancy scenarios.

''Compared with exposures in full occupancy scenarios, relative exposure in vacant middle seat scenarios was reduced by 23 percent to 57 percent depending upon the modeling approach," the researchers said.

A 23 percent exposure reduction was observed for a single passenger who was in the same row and two seats away from the SARS-COV-2 source, rather than in an adjacent middle seat, they said.

When quantifying exposure reduction to a full 120-passenger cabin rather than to a single person, the study predicted exposure reductions ranging from 35 percent to 39.4 percent.

A 57 percent exposure reduction was observed under the vacant middle seat condition in a scenario involving a three-row section that contained a mix of SARS-CoV-2 sources and other passengers, according to the researchers.

Based on this laboratory model, a vacant middle seat reduces the risk for exposure to SARS-CoV-2 from nearby passengers, they said.

Last year, a Harvard study, paid for in part by the US airline industry, claimed that the ventilation on planes, together with other measures, reduces the possibility of greater exposure to COVID-19.

The researchers acknowledge some limitations in the CDC study, including the fact that data were collected under higher relative humidity conditions in the laboratory than would be present during flight.

Droplet evaporation into aerosol is more rapid under lower relative humidity, they said.

Because aerosols travel farther than droplets, the current study might underpredict the aerosol spread in an actual cabin environment, according to the researchers.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

China shares rise as some IT firms pledge against anti competition; Hang Seng gains

Google Doodle honors Oliver De Coque on his 74th Birthday

One Piece Chapter 1011: With Luffy and Kaido continue to fight?

CBSE cancels class 10 board exams, results to be prepared on basis of objective criterion developed by it: Ministry of Education.

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Viral variants and vaccine nationalism pose two-pronged threat to Covid victory

... ...

Tracking Fintech during COVID-19: Harnessing power of technology

Its&#160;abundantly clear now that as fintech cements its place in the financial sector, accelerated further by the COVID-19 pandemic, it could open the sector to new possibilities by harnessing the power of technology to deliver financial ...

Tectonic turns: How technology shaped healthcare over the decades

Tracing an episodic evolution, with technology at the interface of human and his health....

World Water Day sees crises of inequality in countries both rich and poor

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Tennis-No fans in stands: Nadal, Djokovic miss the 'energy'

Empty stands has been the new normal for tennis since last year due to COVID-19 restrictions but top mens players like Rafa Nadal and Novak Djokovic said they still find it difficult to maintain their intensity during matches in the absence...

Swedish Fin Min says no need for tax hikes to pay down debt after pandemic

Sweden will not have to raise taxes to restore government finances after the pandemic, Finance Minister Magdalena Andersson said on Thursday.My view is that Swedens government debt ... will be under 40 of GDP even after the measures we have...

Denmark charges three members of Iranian opposition group for financing terrorist

Denmarks public prosecutor said on Thursday it had charged three members of an Iranian Arab opposition group for financing and supporting terrorist activity in Iran and aiding Saudi Arabian intelligence services.The three members of the Ara...

India vows to decide on foreign vaccines within 3 days to fast-track imports

India said on Friday its drugs regulator will decide on emergency-use applications for foreign COVID-19 vaccines within three working days from application, as it tries to attract Pfizer, Johnson Johnson, and Moderna to sell their shots.Th...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021