Bajaj Auto launches CT110X, priced at Rs 55,494

Bajaj Auto on Thursday expanded its CT range of bikes with the launch of CT110X, priced at Rs 55,494 (ex-showroom).

The top-end variant of the CT portfolio, CT110X motorcycle, which is powered by 115 cc DTS-i engine, comes equipped with a rear carrier, which can carry up to 7 kg of weight, besides others features such as semi knobby tyres and a square tube and integrated tank pads, among others, Bajaj Auto said in a release.

“With the launch of CT110X, we are offering a differentiated product that adds value through superior features, greater riding comfort and durability without compromising mileage,” said Sarang Kanade, President, Motorcycles, at Bajaj Auto Ltd.

“We are putting rider-centric innovation at the core of the CT brand and we are confident that our newest offering – the CT110X, will help us further serve our customers better, in this segment,” he added.

CT110X's higher ground clearance of 170 mm can efficiently tackle Indian roads with ease while a wheelbase of 1285 mm will also provide better stability on bad and uneven roads, the company said.

