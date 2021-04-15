COVID: Main markets in Lucknow closed for few days

Most of the main markets here, including Hazratganj and Aminabad, were voluntarily closed by traders for a few days on Thursday, to check the spread of COVID-19 and break its chain.

''In the wake of increase in the number of coronavirus cases, we have decided to voluntarily close the market for sales from April 15 to April 18. We will review this on Sunday evening. Essential services may, however, continue as per government directions,'' said Vinod Punjabi, Secretary, Hazratganj Traders Association. Several traders' bodies in Aminabad, including Jhandewala Park Vyapar Mandal, State Bank Vyapar Mandal and Dildar Vyapar Mandal, have decided to close their business from April 15 to April 21.

''Even as the marriage season is on alongside festivals of Navratri and Ramzan, we have decided to close our establishments because saving lives is more important,'' said Sandeep Bansal, President of Uttar Pradesh Udyog Vyapar Mandal.

Even though there was no announcement of a lockdown from the government, it was the duty of traders to put an effort in breaking the virus chain, he said.

Bansal said Chowk and Gomti Nagar Sarrafa (jewellers) associations have decided to close the market from April 15 to 18. Lucknow Electric Merchants' Association has also decided to close its establishments from Thursday for a week.

Uttar Pradesh Vyapar Mandal president Sanjay Gupta said that they were appealing to traders to shut businesses for sometime as they have a social responsibility.

In Varanasi as well, attempts were on to motivate traders to close their shops.

Police Commissioner A Satish Ganesh told PTI that on Thursday he held a meeting with office bearers of various traders' bodies and asked them to come forward and close their shops for sometime.

''These organisations gave important suggestions that will be considered. The traders accepted the appeal and assured that they will support the police administration,'' he said.

