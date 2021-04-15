Left Menu

Hong Kong stocks track mainland lower on policy tightening fears ahead of GDP data

Hong Kong stocks slipped on Thursday, largely in line with losses on the mainland, as recent upbeat economic data raised worries over policy tightening. ** At the close of trade, the Hang Seng index was down 107.69 points or 0.37% at 28,793.14.

Reuters | Updated: 15-04-2021 14:09 IST | Created: 15-04-2021 14:09 IST
Hong Kong stocks track mainland lower on policy tightening fears ahead of GDP data

Hong Kong stocks slipped on Thursday, largely in line with losses on the mainland, as recent upbeat economic data raised worries over policy tightening.

** At the close of trade, the Hang Seng index was down 107.69 points or 0.37% at 28,793.14. The Hang Seng China Enterprises index fell 0.85% to 10,905.89. ** The energy sub-index rose 0.5%, while the IT sector dipped 1.07%. The financial sector ended 0.45% lower, while the property sector rose 0.42%.

** The top gainer on the Hang Seng was CK Asset Holdings Ltd , which gained 2.23%, while the biggest loser was Galaxy Entertainment Group Ltd, which fell 2.43%. ** Analysts and traders said China's policy tightening had begun and more upbeat economic data would reinforce Beijing's tightening bias.

** China's economy likely grew at a record pace of 19% in the first quarter, rebounding from a pandemic slump early last year, a Reuters poll showed. ** A series of upbeat data released recently added to signs of a solidifying recovery in the world's second-largest economy.

** Investors need to watch out for China's GDP and other key economic data due Friday, which could have certain impact on the Hang Seng index, Guodu Hong Kong analysts noted in a report. ** China's main Shanghai Composite index closed down 0.52% at 3,398.99 points, while the blue-chip CSI300 index ended down 0.64%.

** Around the region, MSCI's Asia ex-Japan stock index was firmer by 0.29%, while Japan's Nikkei index closed up 0.07%. ** The yuan was quoted at 6.5338 per U.S. dollar at 08:19 GMT, 0.05% weaker than the previous close of 6.5305.

** At close, China's A-shares were trading at a premium of 32.16% over Hong Kong-listed H-shares.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

China shares rise as some IT firms pledge against anti competition; Hang Seng gains

Google Doodle honors Oliver De Coque on his 74th Birthday

One Piece Chapter 1011: With Luffy and Kaido continue to fight?

CBSE cancels class 10 board exams, results to be prepared on basis of objective criterion developed by it: Ministry of Education.

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Viral variants and vaccine nationalism pose two-pronged threat to Covid victory

... ...

Tracking Fintech during COVID-19: Harnessing power of technology

Its&#160;abundantly clear now that as fintech cements its place in the financial sector, accelerated further by the COVID-19 pandemic, it could open the sector to new possibilities by harnessing the power of technology to deliver financial ...

Tectonic turns: How technology shaped healthcare over the decades

Tracing an episodic evolution, with technology at the interface of human and his health....

World Water Day sees crises of inequality in countries both rich and poor

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Tennis-No fans in stands: Nadal, Djokovic miss the 'energy'

Empty stands has been the new normal for tennis since last year due to COVID-19 restrictions but top mens players like Rafa Nadal and Novak Djokovic said they still find it difficult to maintain their intensity during matches in the absence...

Swedish Fin Min says no need for tax hikes to pay down debt after pandemic

Sweden will not have to raise taxes to restore government finances after the pandemic, Finance Minister Magdalena Andersson said on Thursday.My view is that Swedens government debt ... will be under 40 of GDP even after the measures we have...

Denmark charges three members of Iranian opposition group for financing terrorist

Denmarks public prosecutor said on Thursday it had charged three members of an Iranian Arab opposition group for financing and supporting terrorist activity in Iran and aiding Saudi Arabian intelligence services.The three members of the Ara...

India vows to decide on foreign vaccines within 3 days to fast-track imports

India said on Friday its drugs regulator will decide on emergency-use applications for foreign COVID-19 vaccines within three working days from application, as it tries to attract Pfizer, Johnson Johnson, and Moderna to sell their shots.Th...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021