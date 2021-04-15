Boeing collaborates with Indian Aviation Academy for safety management system training

US aerospace major Boeing said on Thursday it has facilitated a safety management system (SMS) training programme in partnership with Indian Aviation Academy (IAA) and University of Southern California (USC) Viterbi School of Engineering. The International Civil Aviation Organisation (ICAO) has established the standards and recommended practices for a SMS. Boeing is adopting these practices as it implements an enterprise SMS to support its commitment to the highest levels of safety and quality with its products and services.

This is a first of a series of trainings that Boeing plans to organise for India's aviation ecosystem towards continued learning of best practices. Commercial aircraft operators, airports and air traffic services are required to have a SMS which is considered a best practice to provide a framework for hazard identification, risk mitigation and promotion of a positive safety culture.

"As part of our continued commitment to safety, we are collaborating with India's civil aviation stakeholders to promote a collaborative safety culture," said Salil Gupte, President of Boeing India. The IAA-USC programme for India's civil aviation authorities focuses on modern safety management and safety assurance concepts like risk management, root cause analysis, audits, data collection and incident investigations to further enhance the safety, efficiency and reliability of the Indian aviation ecosystem. (ANI)

