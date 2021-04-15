Left Menu

Bank of America profit more than doubles on reserve release boost

Net income applicable to common shareholders rose to $7.56 billion, or 86 cents per share, from $3.54 billion, or 40 cents per share, a year earlier. Analysts on average had expected a profit of 66 cents per share, according to the IBES estimate from Refinitiv.

Reuters | Updated: 15-04-2021 15:48 IST | Created: 15-04-2021 15:48 IST
Bank of America profit more than doubles on reserve release boost

Bank of America Corp reported a jump in first-quarter profit that breezed past estimates on Thursday as it released reserves it had set aside to cover potential coronavirus loan losses.

The bank released $2.7 billion from its reserves, betting on a swift economic recovery as more people get vaccinated and businesses return to normal. The second-largest U.S. bank by assets also reported a 12% fall in consumer banking revenue to $8.1 billion in the quarter ended March.

Appetite for new loans waned during the pandemic as customers spent less and saved more and large companies relied on capital markets for funds rather than their bank. The economy, however, is poised to log its best performance in 37 years, thanks to the White House's massive $1.9 trillion pandemic relief package and increased vaccinations against the coronavirus.

"While low interest rates continued to challenge revenue, credit costs improved and we believe that progress in the health crisis and the economy point to an accelerating recovery," Brian Moynihan, the bank's chairman and chief executive, said in a statement. Net income applicable to common shareholders rose to $7.56 billion, or 86 cents per share, from $3.54 billion, or 40 cents per share, a year earlier.

Analysts on average had expected a profit of 66 cents per share, according to the IBES estimate from Refinitiv.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

China shares rise as some IT firms pledge against anti competition; Hang Seng gains

One Piece Chapter 1011: With Luffy and Kaido continue to fight?

Google Doodle honors Oliver De Coque on his 74th Birthday

CBSE cancels class 10 board exams, results to be prepared on basis of objective criterion developed by it: Ministry of Education.

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Viral variants and vaccine nationalism pose two-pronged threat to Covid victory

... ...

Tracking Fintech during COVID-19: Harnessing power of technology

Its&#160;abundantly clear now that as fintech cements its place in the financial sector, accelerated further by the COVID-19 pandemic, it could open the sector to new possibilities by harnessing the power of technology to deliver financial ...

Tectonic turns: How technology shaped healthcare over the decades

Tracing an episodic evolution, with technology at the interface of human and his health....

World Water Day sees crises of inequality in countries both rich and poor

... ...

Videos

Latest News

IIT-Roorkee student dies at quarantine centre; had tested negative for COVID

A student died at a COVID quarantine centre on the IIT campus here after he tested negative for the infection, prompting the authorities to launch a magisterial probe.The 23-year-old MTech student, a resident of Chandigarh, died on Wednesda...

Nigeria: Government aims to provide 100 million jobs through NGEP

The Nigerian government said on Monday that the National Gas Expansion Programme NGEP was envisioned with an aim to provide opportunities to 100 million Nigerians while attending a two-day program in Owerri, according to a report by This Da...

Rajnath Singh addresses biannual IAF Commanders’ Conference 2021

Honourable Raksha Mantri Shri Rajnath Singh addressed the biannual IAF Commanders Conference AFCC-21 on 15 Apr 21 at Air Headquarters. Air Chief Marshal RKS Bhadauria PVSM AVSM VM ADC Chief of the Air Staff CAS welcomed the Honble Raksha Ma...

Child soldier turned LRA commander says he was powerless to stop atrocities

A former Ugandan child soldier who became one of the top commanders of the rebel Lords Resistance Army told judges at the International Criminal Court on Thursday that he was not responsible for any atrocities and felt powerless to stop the...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021