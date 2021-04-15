Aiwa re-enters Indian market; launches personal audio devices

Japanese consumer electronics brand Aiwa on Thursday re-entered the Indian market by launching personal audio devices.

Earlier, Aiwa was present in the Indian market through third-party agreements. This is the first time that the company is entering the market directly.

In the first phase, Aiwa has introduced five new products in the audio range and plans to expand to other products categories, including high-fidelity speakers, televisions and air purifiers.

The company, this year, formed a local subsidiary AIWA India and plans to invest USD 10 million in the first phase of the brand building and awareness of products, it said in a statement.

AIWA India Managing Director Ajay Mehta said India holds great significance to brand AIWA and in line with this commitment to the Indian market, ''we will be investing an amount of USD 10 million in phase 1 of the brand building and awareness of products from AIWA India''.

The company's range of personal audio devices would be available online through e-commerce major Amazon and offline at 500 stores across 500 Reliance Digital, Jio Stores from next week, it said.

Shouichi Kure c.i, Managing Director of Aiwa Electronics International Co. Ltd. and Chief Executive Officer of Aiwa International Co. Ltd. (Tokyo, Japan) said that on the 70th anniversary of AIWA Japan, ''we are thrilled for our products to reach Indian consumers via our newly formed Regional Headquarters (RHQ) at New Delhi''.

The launch of our audio range shall be followed by our high-fidelity speakers, televisions, air purifiers, and many more, he added.

The company is banking on its Japanese legacy of product design and quality products, which would be designed, and manufactured by product experts from AIWA Japan.

It has priced its range of audio products aggressively between Rs 699 and Rs 7,999.

Amazon India Category Leader -- Consumer Electronics & Personal Computing -- Akshay Ahuja said that with the launch, ''we aim to bring a new wave of immersive audio experience for customers in all corners of the country''.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)