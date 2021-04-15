Left Menu

Aiwa re-enters Indian market; launches personal audio devices

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 15-04-2021 17:39 IST | Created: 15-04-2021 17:39 IST
Aiwa re-enters Indian market; launches personal audio devices

Japanese consumer electronics brand Aiwa on Thursday re-entered the Indian market by launching personal audio devices.

Earlier, Aiwa was present in the Indian market through third-party agreements. This is the first time that the company is entering the market directly.

In the first phase, Aiwa has introduced five new products in the audio range and plans to expand to other products categories, including high-fidelity speakers, televisions and air purifiers.

The company, this year, formed a local subsidiary AIWA India and plans to invest USD 10 million in the first phase of the brand building and awareness of products, it said in a statement.

AIWA India Managing Director Ajay Mehta said India holds great significance to brand AIWA and in line with this commitment to the Indian market, ''we will be investing an amount of USD 10 million in phase 1 of the brand building and awareness of products from AIWA India''.

The company's range of personal audio devices would be available online through e-commerce major Amazon and offline at 500 stores across 500 Reliance Digital, Jio Stores from next week, it said.

Shouichi Kure c.i, Managing Director of Aiwa Electronics International Co. Ltd. and Chief Executive Officer of Aiwa International Co. Ltd. (Tokyo, Japan) said that on the 70th anniversary of AIWA Japan, ''we are thrilled for our products to reach Indian consumers via our newly formed Regional Headquarters (RHQ) at New Delhi''.

The launch of our audio range shall be followed by our high-fidelity speakers, televisions, air purifiers, and many more, he added.

The company is banking on its Japanese legacy of product design and quality products, which would be designed, and manufactured by product experts from AIWA Japan.

It has priced its range of audio products aggressively between Rs 699 and Rs 7,999.

Amazon India Category Leader -- Consumer Electronics & Personal Computing -- Akshay Ahuja said that with the launch, ''we aim to bring a new wave of immersive audio experience for customers in all corners of the country''.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

China shares rise as some IT firms pledge against anti competition; Hang Seng gains

One Piece Chapter 1011: With Luffy and Kaido continue to fight?

Google Doodle honors Oliver De Coque on his 74th Birthday

CBSE cancels class 10 board exams, results to be prepared on basis of objective criterion developed by it: Ministry of Education.

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Viral variants and vaccine nationalism pose two-pronged threat to Covid victory

... ...

Tracking Fintech during COVID-19: Harnessing power of technology

Its&#160;abundantly clear now that as fintech cements its place in the financial sector, accelerated further by the COVID-19 pandemic, it could open the sector to new possibilities by harnessing the power of technology to deliver financial ...

Tectonic turns: How technology shaped healthcare over the decades

Tracing an episodic evolution, with technology at the interface of human and his health....

World Water Day sees crises of inequality in countries both rich and poor

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Delhi: Shortage of hospital beds, plasma donors triggers flurry of SOS messages on Twitter

A man desperate to find a hospital bed for his extremely weak 60-year-old mother, another looking for anti-viral drug Remdevisir and a woman looking for a plasma donor for a friends uncle fighting for his life -- the grim COVID-19 situation...

FIR against Mamata in Cooch Behar for 'instigating' people to gherao central forces

An FIR has been lodged against West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee at a police station here, alleging that she instigated voters to gherao central forces and that, in turn, led to the incident of firing in Sitalkuchi and the subseque...

At least one killed in anti-UN protest in eastern Congo

At least one person was killed by security forces on Thursday during protests against United Nations peacekeepers in Oicha, a town in the restive east of the Democratic Republic of Congo, the towns mayor said. Residents in towns in Congos e...

Maha: Bodies of drowning victims recovered from Mumbra creek

Bodies of three minor boys, who allegedly drowned in a creek of Maharashtras Thane district, were fished out by a search team on Thursday, an official said.A team of local police, fire men and personnel from the regional disaster management...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021