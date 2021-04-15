Binladin expects agreement on debt restructuring by Q4 - Al Arabiya

Binladin expects agreement on debt restructuring by Q4 - Al ArabiyaReuters | Dubai | Updated: 15-04-2021 17:45 IST | Created: 15-04-2021 17:45 IST
Saudi Arabia's Binladin Group expects to reach an agreement to restructure its debt by the fourth quarter of 2021, Al-Arabiya TV channel reported on Thursday citing CEO Khalid al-Gwaiz. Saudi banks own 70 percent to 80 percent of the construction group's debt, he said.
BinLadin's debt could range between $20 and $30 billion, sources familiar with the matter told Reuters in 2019.
