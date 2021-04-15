Binladin expects agreement on debt restructuring by Q4 - Al Arabiya

Saudi Arabia's Binladin Group expects to reach an agreement to restructure its debt by the fourth quarter of 2021, Al-Arabiya TV channel reported on Thursday citing CEO Khalid al-Gwaiz. Saudi banks own 70 percent to 80 percent of the construction group's debt, he said.

BinLadin's debt could range between $20 and $30 billion, sources familiar with the matter told Reuters in 2019.

