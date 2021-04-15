Left Menu

Bajaj Auto stops bookings for electric scooter Chetak; cites supply chain uncertainties

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 15-04-2021 18:32 IST | Created: 15-04-2021 18:32 IST
Within 48 hours of re-opening bookings for its electric scooter Chetak, Bajaj Auto on Thursday put the brakes as it stopped taking bookings due to supply chain uncertainties.

The company had received an overwhelming response after the bookings were opened at 900 hours on April 13, which was also the auspicious day of Gudi Padwa, and customers were able to book Chetak online on a first come first serve basis.

In a statement on Thursday, the company said it has received an overwhelming response to the re-opening of bookings for Chetak in Bangalore and Pune.

''A large number of confirmed orders were placed by customers requiring the company to cease acceptance of bookings within 48 hours. The company will review the supply situation and announce the next round of booking opportunity,'' Bajaj Auto said.

Last year, COVID-led disruptions resulted in an unintended and long waiting period. Despite the disruptions, Bajaj saw very few cancellations of bookings, according to the statement.

''We are absolutely delighted to see the fabulous response to the re-opening of bookings for the Chetak electric scooter in Pune and Bengaluru. We thank our customers in these two cities for their patience and now this overwhelming response,'' Rakesh Sharma, Executive Director of Bajaj Auto Ltd, said.

''We are conscious that customers would like to receive early deliveries of Chetak and start enjoying it as soon as possible. Therefore, we have had to take the difficult decision of closing the bookings in view of continuing supply chain uncertainties,'' he said.

He noted that it is the company's endeavour to resolve the supply chain issues at the earliest, re-open bookings as well as roll into more cities within the next quarter.

Available in two trim options -- Urbane and Premium -- Chetak is a connected-scooter, with a dedicated app that allows owners to receive notifications in the event of unauthorised access or an accident.

Its three riding modes, including a reverse mode, offer the rider the choice to navigate traffic with ease.

The e-scooter has a service interval of 12,000 kilometres or one year, whichever is earlier, and comes with an overall warranty, including for the lithium-ion battery, of three years or 50,000 kilometers, whichever is earlier. PTI IAS RAM

